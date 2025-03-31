Phillies play the Rockies in first of 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (1-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-1)
Philadelphia; Monday, 3:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -249, Rockies +203; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies on Monday to open a three-game series.
Philadelphia had a 95-67 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Phillies slugged .425 with a .750 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.
Colorado had a 61-101 record overall and a 24-57 record in road games last season. The Rockies pitching staff had a collective 5.48 ERA last season while averaging 7.1 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (foot), Trea Turner: day-to-day (back), Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)
Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.