Phillies play the Rockies in first of 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (1-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-1) Philadelphia; Monday, 3:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0); Phillies: Cristopher…

Colorado Rockies (1-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-1)

Philadelphia; Monday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -249, Rockies +203; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies on Monday to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia had a 95-67 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Phillies slugged .425 with a .750 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

Colorado had a 61-101 record overall and a 24-57 record in road games last season. The Rockies pitching staff had a collective 5.48 ERA last season while averaging 7.1 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (foot), Trea Turner: day-to-day (back), Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.