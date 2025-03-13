Pettersson forces late tie and adds shootout goal in Canucks’ 4-3 victory over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Pettersson tied it with 6:44 left and scored in the first round of a shootout,…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Pettersson tied it with 6:44 left and scored in the first round of a shootout, Conor Garland added the winner in the fourth round and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Vancouver which tied Calgary with 71 points in the Western Conference standings.

Pius Suter and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Vancouver, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 20 shots. Playing their lone road game in an eight-game stretch, the Canucks rebounded from consecutive home losses — the last a 4-2 setback against Montreal on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice for Calgary in a 2:03 span late in the second period and had the Flames’ lone shootout score — in the third round. Nazem Kadri also scored, and Dustin Wolf made 28 saves.

Huberdeau tied it at 2 with a short-handed goal with 6:02 left in the second, then put the Flames on top with a power-play goal. He has 24 goals this season.

Suter opened the scoring for Vancouver with 6:27 left in the first period. Kadri tied it with 2:07 to go in the period. DeBrusk put Vancouver back in front on a power play with 9:28 to go in the second. Huberdeau tied it 4 1/2 minutes later.

Takeaways

Canucks: Captain Quinn Hughes had an assist in his return after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman led both teams with 29:48 in ice time.

Flames: Captain Mikael Backlund (upper body) left just past the midway point of the first period after playing five shifts.

Key moment

Pettersson forced overtime with his late goal. After sending the puck back to Victor Mancini at the blue line, Pettersson went to the net and buried the rebound after Wolf couldn’t control Mancini’s shot through a crowd.

Key stat

Vancouver is the last NHL team this season to win a game in which it trailed after 40 minutes. The Canucks improved to 1-19-4.

Up next

The Canucks host Chicago on Saturday night. The Flames host Colorado on Friday night.

