Perrine Laffont and Ikuma Horishima win moguls titles at freestyle skiing world championships

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — French standout skier Perrine Laffont won the moguls title at the Freestyle world championships on Wednesday for her third straight gold in the competition.

Laffont also won the moguls title in 2021 and 2023 and now has a total of six golds in all at worlds, including three dual moguls titles.

Hinako Tomitaka of Japan took the silver medal and Maia Schwinghammer of Canada took bronze.

It marked a successful return to major competition for Laffont, who took last season off.

On the men’s side, victory for Ikuma Horishima of Japan prevented Mikael Kingsbury from winning his fourth consecutive men’s moguls world title. The Canadian, the most dominant men’s mogul skier in history, finished second with Jung Daeyoon of South Korea taking bronze.

Horishima also won the moguls and dual moguls world titles in 2017 and now has three career golds. He was the bronze medalist in moguls at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

