Pep Biel has goal, two assists to propel Charlotte to 4-1 victory over Earthquakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pep Biel had a goal and two assists to propel Charlotte FC to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.

Charlotte (3-1-1) jumped in front in the 11th minute when Biel scored unassisted. It was his second goal this season after scoring twice in eight starts and nine appearances last year — his first in the league.

Charlotte grabbed a two-goal lead in the 36th minute when Ashley Westwood took a pass from 20-year-old rookie forward Idan Toklomati and scored for the first time this season and for the sixth time in his three seasons in the league. Toklomati’s first career assist came in his first start and fifth appearance. He made one appearance and played 17 minutes last season.

Charlotte led 3-0 at the half after Brandt Bronico used an assist from Biel in the 40th minute to score for the first time this season and the sixth time in his career.

Kerwin Vargas scored in the 52nd minute to make it 4-0. It was Vargas’ first goal this season and his 11th in 80 career appearance. Biel has four assists, one more than he had last season in eight starts and nine appearances.

Charlotte midfielder Andrew Privett was tagged with a red card in the 74th minute. That led to a penalty-kick goal by Cristian “Chicho” Arango. It was Arango’s third goal of the season after coming over from Real Salt Lake. Privett’s red card was for a foul on Preston Judd.

Kristijan Kahlina finished with six saves for Charlotte. Charlotte is unbeaten in six straight at home

Daniel De Sousa Britto stopped three shots for San Jose (2-3-0) in the club’s first trip to Charlotte.

Charlotte travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. San Jose will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

