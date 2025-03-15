Parker Kelly scores 2 as Avalanche beat Flames 4-2 to move to 7-0-1 in last 8 games

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Parker Kelly scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night.…

Ryan Lindgren and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which has points in eight straight (7-0-1). The Avalanche moved within three points of the Dallas Stars for second place in the Central Division. Scott Wedgewood had 22 saves.

Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Calgary, which lost in regulation for the first time in six games (2-1-3). The Flames remain tied with Vancouver for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Dustin Wolf had 24 saves.

Lindgren scored with 6:39 left in the first and Kelly made it 2-0 with 4:36 left in the second.

Coleman got the Flames on the scoreboard at 3:08 of the third, but Kelly made it 3-1 at 5:55 for his second career two-goal game.

Huberdeau’s power-play goal pulled the Flames back within one with 3:38 to go, but Nichushkin sealed the win with an empty-netter with 1:39 remaining.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Lindgren snapped a 28-game goal-scoring drought, and Kelly had not scored in his last 20 games.

Flames: Captain Mikael Backlund (upper body) did not play, snapping a 328-game iron man streak. W

Key moment

After Coleman’s first goal in 15 games drew the Flames back within one early in the third, Calgary built momentum and nearly tied it on multiple occasions before Kelly restored the two-goal cushion at 5:55. He converted a pass from Ross Colton after MacKenzie Weegar turned the puck over behind the Flames’ net.

Key stat

The Avalanche lead the NHL with 92 goals in the third period.

Up next

Avalanche host Dallas on Sunday, and Flames visit Toronto on Monday to open a four-game trip.

