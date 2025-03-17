Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah fined for shoulder barge against New Zealand in 1st T20

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Pakistan allrounder Khushdil Shah has been fined 50% of his match fee and incurred three…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Pakistan allrounder Khushdil Shah has been fined 50% of his match fee and incurred three demerit points for breaching the ICC code of conduct against New Zealand during the first Twenty20 on Sunday.

Khushdil ran into New Zealand bowler Zac Foulkes while taking a single in the eighth over. Foulkes had his back to the batter, who struck him with his left shoulder.

No hearing was needed because Khushdil accepted sanctions imposed by match referee Jeff Crowe. It was Khushdil’s only offense in the past 24 months.

Khushdil top-scored for Pakistan with 32 while New Zealand won the match by nine wickets.

The second match in the five-match series is in Dunedin on Tuesday.

