Pakistan wins the toss and bowls in the 4th T20 against New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Pakistan has won the toss and chosen to bowl Sunday in the fourth Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

So far in the five-match series the team bowling first has come out on top.

New Zealand won the first match by nine wickets and the second match by five wickets while Pakistan won the third match on Friday by nine wickets to keep the series alive.

Pakistan named the same lineup that won the third international at Eden Park. Hasan Nawaz who made an unbeaten century after making ducks in his first two international innings will open the batting again with Mohammad Haris.

Captain Salman Al Agha said the pitch at the Bay Oval “looks more like an Asian wicket”, likely to be slower than in the first three matches.

New Zealand made two changes to its pace attack, naming Will O’Rourke and Jacob Duffy to replace Ben Sears and Kyle Jamieson.

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay, Michael Bracewell (captain), Ish Sodhi, Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke.

