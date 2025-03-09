Pageau, Sorokin lead Islanders to 4-2 win over struggling Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and two assists, Ilya Sorokin stopped 38 shots and the…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and two assists, Ilya Sorokin stopped 38 shots and the New York Islanders beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night.

Anders Lee, Anthony Duclair and Adam Boqvist also scored for the Islanders, who have won four of their last five games. Noah Dobson and Simon Holmstrom each had two assists.

Nikolai Kovalenko and Will Smith scored for the Sharks, who have lost 10 of their last 12 (2-7-3). Macklin Celebrini had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev finished with 24 saves.

Duclari scored on a power play midway through the opening period and Pageau made it 2-0 with 39 seconds left in the first.

Kovalenko’s power-play goal got the Sharks on the scoreboard at 6:27 of the second.

Lee and Boqvist scored about 2 1/2 minutes apart early in the third, before Smith pulled the Sharks within two with 1:27 remaining.

Takeaways

Islanders: New York lost five out of six before its current strong stretch.

Sharks: The league-worst Sharks dropped to 3-13-3 in their last 19 games.

Key moment

After a faceoff in the right circle in the Sharks’ zone, Lee jumped on a loose puck in the circle, spun and fired a shot past Georgiev while falling down to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead 1:13 into the third period.

Key stat

Both teams came in ranking in the bottom third of the league in penalty-killing — the Sharks 27th at 74.5% and the Islanders 29th at 71.2% — and both were 2 for 4 in this game.

Up next

Islanders visit Anaheim on Sunday, and Sharks host Nashville on Tuesday.

