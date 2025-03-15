Padres righty Matt Waldron suffers mild oblique strain and may miss the start of the season

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Matt Waldron suffered a mild oblique strain while warming up before entering…

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Matt Waldron suffered a mild oblique strain while warming up before entering a spring training game Friday.

Waldron was scheduled to come in and throw against the Texas Rangers before the injury. He could miss the start of the season.

“Obliques take a while,” manager Mike Shildt said on MLB.com. “We’ll reevaluate it, but he’s going to need some rest for some period of time, which will be determined.”

The 28-year-old Waldron went 7-11 with a 4.91 ERA in 27 appearances — 26 starts — for the Padres last season. He’s competing for the fifth spot in the rotation.

Waldron was originally selected by Cleveland in the 18th round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Nebraska.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.