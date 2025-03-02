Olynyk scores season-high 26 points as Pelicans use fourth-quarter surge to beat Jazz 128-121

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kelly Olynyk scored a season-high 26 points and had nine rebounds and the New Orleans…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kelly Olynyk scored a season-high 26 points and had nine rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans used a 15-0 fourth-quarter run to defeat the Utah Jazz 128-121 on Sunday night.

CJ McCollum added 25 points and eight assists, Zion Williamson had 24 points and nine assists and Trey Murphy III scored 20 points to help the Pelicans win their fifth straight over the Jazz.

Keyonte George led the Jazz with 28 points and Brice Sensabaugh added 21. Oscar Tshiebwe had his first career double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Utah had won the five previous meetings with New Orleans in Salt Lake City.

Utah took its first lead when Cody Williams made a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter. His basket highlighted a 27-8 run that put Utah up 100-94. Tshiebwe led the surge with five baskets.

But New Orleans overtook the Jazz again, going up 118-108 with 4:02 left after McCollum fueled a 15-0 run with three straight 3-pointers.

The Pelicans led by 17 early in the third quarter after scoring on eight straight possessions spanning both halves. Williamson fueled the 18-3 surge that put New Orleans up 74-57 with four layups and assists on two other baskets.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Williamson has 20 assists in his last two games. He’s averaging 5.2 assists per game this season.

Jazz: Tshiebwe averaged 12.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in two games against New Orleans this season. He has appeared in five total games for Utah.

Key moment

McCollum’s three straight 3-pointers highlighted the Pelicans’ big run that put them ahead for good.

Key stat

New Orleans’ top three scorers all shot better than 55% from the field.

Up next

New Orleans is at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Utah hosts Detroit on Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.