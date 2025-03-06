Olympic refugee boxer Ngamba ‘disappointed’ to not make pro debut as promoter cites medical issue

LONDON (AP) — Olympic boxing bronze medalist Cindy Ngamba said she is “very disappointed” that she won’t make her professional…

LONDON (AP) — Olympic boxing bronze medalist Cindy Ngamba said she is “very disappointed” that she won’t make her professional debut Friday after her promoter announced her withdrawal because of a medical issue.

Ngamba was set to face Kirstie Bavington in a super welterweight bout as part of an all-female card headlined by the Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price welterweight world title unification fight at Royal Albert Hall.

“Cindy Ngamba will not be making her professional debut on Friday night after a pre-fight medical examination revealed an issue requiring further investigation,” Boxxer said in a statement Thursday. “The health and safety of fighters remains the highest priority, and Cindy will undergo further tests in the coming days.”

At the Paris Olympics, Ngamba became the first athlete competing as a refugee to earn a medal when she took bronze in the middleweight category.

The 26-year-old Ngamba was born in Cameroon and has lived in Britain for the past 15 years.

“I am very disappointed that I will not be able to make my professional debut on Friday as I had worked very hard to be in great shape and was really looking forward to the occasion and boxing at the Royal Albert Hall,” Ngamba said in a statement posted on her social media channels.

On Instagram, Ngamba added her thanks to “all of the people that that have helped and supported me in preparing for this fight.”

Boxxer did not respond to a request for more information.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.