Olise’s creative spark in midfield is just the right fit for France

PARIS (AP) — Michael Olise’s emergence for France comes at the right moment in a team needing a creative spark in midfield.

Olise was outstanding in the 2-0 win against Croatia on Sunday, scoring a free kick and setting up the second goal in the return leg of their Nations League quarterfinal. France drew level on aggregate to force extra time and then won a penalty shootout 5-4 at Stade de France.

It was Olise’s first international goal on his sixth appearance. He showed authority by taking the kick with superstar forward Kylian Mbappé standing next to him, and curled the ball expertly into the top corner.

He then combined with Mbappé on the edge of the area before cutting the ball back from the touchline to Ousmane Dembélé with a cushioned pass for France’s late second goal.

Olise almost set up another goal, splitting Croatia’s defense to send Bradley Barcola clean through only for the goalkeeper to save well in the first half.

With his driving runs, ability to ghost into space and astute reading of the game, the left-footed Olise could prove a real asset to a France team which has looked too predictable stretching back to last year’s European Championship.

Winning a starting place in the team seems a natural progression for a player whose trajectory keeps on rising.

Early days in England

The London-born 23-year-old began his professional career with Reading six years ago after being released by Chelsea and then Manchester City.

Olise played three seasons for Reading in the second-tier Championship. He was named as the English Football League’s young player of the season before joining Crystal Palace in the top division.

His first two seasons with the Eagles were consistent, but he made a major breakthrough last season with 10 goals in 19 games and earned a big move to Bayern Munich in a deal worth 60 million euros ($65 million).

Olise has continued to score freely with Bayern, netting eight goals in the Bundesliga and another five in the Champions League.

He will look to add to that tally when Bayern faces Inter Milan in the quarterfinals next month, and perform his trademark goal celebration with one finger on his right ear and one over his mouth.

Paris Olympics breakthrough

Olise was a key player in the France side which reached the Paris Olympics final, losing to Spain 5-3 at Parc des Princes.

He finished the tournament with two goals and five assists.

“The Games were the best football experience of my life,” he told L’Equipe magazine in a recent interview. “I don’t know if I was very well known in France before that (but) the Games allowed people to get to know me.”

Olise was coached during the Paris Games by Arsenal and France great Thierry Henry.

“We have a similar understanding of football,” Olise said. “I learned new things that I incorporated into my game.”

First match for Les Bleus

Olise made his senior debut for coach Didier Deschamps’ side last September for a Nations League game in Italy.

“It’s such an honor to wear this jersey. I remember the first time Didier Deschamps called me, I was so happy,” he said. “It’s quite a new team and we want to win everything together.”

More options for Deschamps

Olise’s playmaking ability is much-needed for Deschamps given that Antoine Griezmann has retired from international soccer.

It could also take some of the burden off Mbappé’s shoulders.

Mbappé is the designated leader of France’s attack but is enduring his leanest run in the national side, going seven games without a goal.

Perhaps he is trying to do too much and, with Olise in the side, Mbappé can focus more on his finishing. ___

