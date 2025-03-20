Oilers Leon Draisaitl misses game vs Jets; Kane, Prime Minister Carney join team for pregame skate

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — NHL leading goal-scorer Leon Draisaitl was scratched due to an undisclosed injury in the Edmonton Oilers’…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — NHL leading goal-scorer Leon Draisaitl was scratched due to an undisclosed injury in the Edmonton Oilers’ home game against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Before the game, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch referred to Draisaitl as being doubtful to play in listing the forward’s status as day to day. He said the team was taking a cautious approach a month before the playoffs open and after Draisaitl was hurt in a 7-1 win over Utah on Tuesday.

“We feel that this is something that he probably could play through,” Knoblauch said. “We certainly don’t want it to be an issue for the long term.”

Draisaitl’s 49 goals lead the league, and he’s one away from reaching the 50-goal plateau for the fourth time in 11 NHL seasons. He also ranks second in the league with 101 points, three behind Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon entering games Thursday.

In the meantime, Oilers forward Evander Kane joined his teammates for an optional pregame skate for the first time this season. The 33-year-old Kane has yet to play this season. He remains on long-term IR after having abdominal surgery in September followed by a knee procedure done in January.

Also joining the Oilers for their morning skate was newly sworn in Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is a fan of the team having grown up in Edmonton. Carney wore an Oilers No. 24 jersey to represent being the nation’s 24th prime minister upon replacing Justin Trudeau, who stepped down earlier this month.

The 60-year-old Carney was a third-string goaltender at Harvard and co-captain of the Oxford University Blues.

In calling it “a special moment” to be joined by Carney, Knoblauch added: “It’s nice to have a (prime minister) who cheers for the good team.”

Carney was in Edmonton to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

