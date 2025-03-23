OF Manuel Margot agrees to a $1.3 million, 1-year contract with the Tigers, AP source says

Manuel Margot and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year contract, adding to the team’s outfield depth,…

Manuel Margot and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year contract, adding to the team’s outfield depth, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Margot can earn an additional $1.2 million in bonuses based on plate appearances, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical.

The 30-year-old Margot agreed to a minor league contract with Milwaukee last month, but he was released by the Brewers on Saturday.

With Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling sidelined by injuries, Detroit was in need of outfield reinforcements. The Tigers visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night for opening day.

Margot batted .238 with a .289 on-base percentage, four homers, 31 RBIs and five steals in 129 games with Minnesota last year. He started games at each outfield spot in his lone season with the Twins.

Margot broke into the majors with San Diego in 2016. He is a .254 hitter with 56 homers and 314 RBIs in 917 career games, also spending four seasons with Tampa Bay.

