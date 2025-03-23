Nuggets expect Nikola Jokic to return to the lineup during upcoming 5-game homestand

HOUSTON (AP) — Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is expected to return to the Denver lineup during the team’s upcoming five-game…

HOUSTON (AP) — Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is expected to return to the Denver lineup during the team’s upcoming five-game homestand, coach Michael Malone said Sunday.

Jokic missed his fourth straight game Sunday, sitting out against the Rockets in Houston due to a left ankle impingement. He was not expected to play Monday when Denver’s homestand starts against the Chicago Bulls, Malone said.

“He’s going to play in Denver, the five-game homestand,” Malone said. “He’ll play at some point, hopefully in that five-game homestand. Obviously, he’s not playing today (Sunday). I don’t think he’ll play tomorrow (Monday). We’re just trying to get home and kind of see where he’s at.”

The Nuggets take on Milwaukee on Wednesday, Utah on Friday and Minnesota on April 1 before wrapping up the homestand a night later, against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jokic, a three-time MVP, is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists this season. The Nuggets are 1-2 in the last three games without Jokic.

With 11 games remaining in the regular season, Malone said he would like to have his starting lineup back before the playoffs begin.

“It would be great to have a chance to get the starting five some run together, because we haven’t had a lot of opportunities to do that this season,” Malone said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.