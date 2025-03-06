Ntamack and Penaud return to France team to face Ireland in Six Nations blockbuster

PARIS (AP) — Romain Ntamack returns at flyhalf and Damian Penaud is restored on the right wing for the Six…

PARIS (AP) — Romain Ntamack returns at flyhalf and Damian Penaud is restored on the right wing for the Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday.

Ntamack was red-carded in the opening 43-0 win against Wales after he shoulder-charged the head of opposite Ben Thomas. He missed the agonizing defeat against England and the 11-try dismantling of Italy.

He wins his 39th test cap and resumes his halves pairing with superstar captain Antoine Dupont, whose explosive runs and astute passing orchestrated the rout of Italy.

Penaud was axed by coach Fabien Galthié from the team to play Italy, paying the price for a rare poor performance against England.

Penaud has 37 international tries in 54 tests, and needs just one more try to equal France record-holder Serge Blanco.

Saturday’s round-four showdown in Dublin will likely decide the fate of the Six Nations title, as their matchups in the previous three years have done.

Ireland has won its three games so far and is looking for an unprecedented third straight outright title. ___

