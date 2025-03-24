Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood awaits scan results after suffering hip injury

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood was awaiting the results of scans on a right hip…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood was awaiting the results of scans on a right hip injury which forced him from the field Monday in New Zealand’s World Cup qualifying victory over New Caledonia.

Wood was substituted in the 53rd minute of the Oceania qualifying final with the score 0-0. New Zealand won the match 3-0 to become the second team after Japan to qualify to the 2026 World Cup.

Wood was to undergo scans on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

“That’s where the pain is at the moment,” he said. “I felt it on that side so I’ll get it checked over and hopefully it is nothing too major and hopefully it’s just impact.”

Once the scans are completed Wood will return to England to rejoin Nottingham Forest, who face Brighton in an FA Cup quarterfinal on Saturday.

Wood currently is fourth in EPL scoring with 18 goals this season.

