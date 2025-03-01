Norwegian soccer votes to keep video review to help referees

OSLO (AP) — Norwegian soccer decided to keep using video reviews to assist referees in its top league after a…

OSLO (AP) — Norwegian soccer decided to keep using video reviews to assist referees in its top league after a vote at a congress of its national soccer federation on Saturday.

The motion to retain VAR passed with 321 votes in favor to 129 for scrapping the technology that is used by most major competitions since was formally introduced to the game in 2018.

The Norwegian soccer federation brought in video technology in 2023, but some found its introduction controversial because the decision was reached before Norway’s member-run clubs could establish a unified position on whether they wanted VAR.

Fans also held protests after the first months of its adoption saw some review decisions taking a long time.

All clubs which are active members of the federation were eligible to vote, along with leaders of the federation’s counties and members of the federation board. The vast majority of clubs eligible to vote aren’t affected by VAR because the technology is used only in the top division.

If Norway had ditched the video review it would have likely emboldened VAR critics in other countries.

Premier League clubs voted in June to continue using VAR after being asked to consider scrapping the technology following controversies last season. Sweden is one of the few countries in Europe to have decided against introducing VAR to its league.

Supporters of VAR say that it reduces human error and makes the game more just.

