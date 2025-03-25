Nigeria’s World Cup qualification hopes dealt huge blow in last-gasp 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s Tawanda Chirewa scored in the final minute to deal a major blow to Nigeria’s World Cup qualification prospects in…

Zimbabwe’s Tawanda Chirewa scored in the final minute to deal a major blow to Nigeria’s World Cup qualification prospects in a 1-1 draw between the teams Tuesday.

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen scored in the 74th to put the Super Eagles on course to claim just their second win in qualification Group C after Friday’s 2-0 victory over Uganda had rekindled qualification hopes.

But the 21-year-old Chirewa, a late substitute, equalized in the 90th to earn Zimbabwe a draw, its fourth from six rounds.

South Africa defeated Benin 2-0 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, to consolidate the top spot in Group C. Bafana Bafana leads with 13 points from six rounds, five clear of Rwanda (which drew with Lesotho 1-1) and Benin. Nigeria stayed fourth in the group with just seven points.

Only the nine group winners secure automatic qualification. The four best-placed runners-up will compete for one spot in a six-country playoff to determine the last two countries to qualify for the World Cup next year in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Cape Verde consolidated the top spot in Group D with a 2-1 win in Angola, increasing the pressure on second-place Cameroon ahead of its match against third-place Libya later.

Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, and Senegal were among the other countries contesting qualifiers later.

Black Stars twinkling

Ghana moved atop Group I by scoring a total of eight goals in back-to-back wins over Chad and Madagascar, helping ease the disappointment of failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in November.

Otto Addo’s team eased to a 5-0 rout of Chad in Accra on Friday, then enjoyed a 3-0 win over Madagascar on Monday to carve a five-point lead at the top.

Comoros, the group’s surprise early leader, could reduce the gap to three points with a win over Chad in their qualifier late Tuesday.

Elephants hold on

Ivory Coast needed goalkeeper Yahia Fofana at his best as it held on for a 1-0 win over Gambia on Monday to stay a point above Gabon atop Group F.

Sébastien Haller’s early goal was enough for the Elephants to win in Abidjan, keeping the team top after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had scored twice for Gabon to beat Kenya 2-1 and put the pressure on Sunday.

Ivory Coast, the reigning Africa Cup champion, had previously beaten Burundi 1-0 in Morocco on Friday, while Gabon enjoyed a 3-0 win over the Seychelles on Thursday.

