NHRA Winternationals Results

Sunday

At Pomona Dragstrip

Final Results

Top Fuel

1. Clay Millican; 2. Tony Stewart; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Jasmine Salinas; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Josh Hart; 8. Ida Zetterstrom; 9. Scott Palmer; 10. Steven Chrisman; 11. Justin Ashley; 12. Shawn Reed; 13. Antron Brown; 14. Steve Torrence.

Funny Car

1. Jack Beckman; 2. Daniel Wilkerson; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Spencer Hyde; 5. Chad Green; 6. Blake Alexander; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Bobby Bode; 10. Jeff Diehl; 11. Austin Prock; 12. J.R. Todd; 13. Ron Capps; 14. Dave Richards; 15. Alexis DeJoria; 16. Steven Densham.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Cory Reed; 4. Deric Kramer; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Jeg Coughlin; 7. Matt Latino; 8. Brandon Foster; 9. Eric Latino; 10. Greg Stanfield; 11. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 12. Stephen Bell; 13. Erica Enders; 14. Aaron Stanfield; 15. Mason McGaha; 16. Cody Coughlin.

Round-by-round results

Top Fuel

First Round

Tony Stewart, 3.713, 314.68 def. Antron Brown, 5.253, 139.70; Josh Hart, 3.675, 332.67 def. Justin Ashley, 4.536, 184.75; Brittany Force, 3.700, 337.75 def. Steven Chrisman, 4.048, 252.61; Shawn Langdon, 3.668, 331.28 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.806, 278.40; Doug Kalitta, 3.660, 338.34 def. Scott Palmer, 3.852, 288.52; Clay Millican, 3.874, 282.54 def. Shawn Reed, 4.696, 238.01; Jasmine Salinas, 3.716, 331.45 def. Steve Torrence, Foul – Red Light.

Quarterfinal

Millican, 3.717, 313.37 def. Salinas, 3.707, 331.69; Force, 3.693, 332.26 was unopposed; Langdon, 3.691, 334.73 def. Hart, 11.965, 61.44; Stewart, 3.702, 332.92 def. Kalitta, 4.456, 178.26.

Semifinal

Millican, 3.750, 324.12 def. Force, 3.812, 263.92; Stewart, 3.723, 330.07 def. Langdon, 3.835, 316.01.

Final

Millican, 4.273, 189.71 def. Stewart, 6.187, 99.83.

Funny Car

First Round

Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.960, 325.61 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 5.811, 130.12; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.842, 332.51 def. Bobby Bode, Toyota GR Supra, 3.883, 330.47; Blake Alexander, Charger, 4.236, 222.58 def. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 4.415, 300.13; Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.886, 322.19 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.989, 162.82; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.847, 327.19 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.092, 260.31; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.890, 324.44 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 10.437, 91.66; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.165, 234.00 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.621, 253.18; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.884, 324.59 def. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 9.685, 86.38.

Quarterfinal

Hyde, 4.144, 231.28 def. Pedregon, 6.931, 95.05; Wilkerson, 3.932, 330.47 def. Lee, 10.656, 71.19; Beckman, 3.859, 331.04 def. Green, 3.901, 329.34; Hagan, 3.940, 324.51 def. Alexander, 3.944, 325.22.

Semifinal

Wilkerson, 3.894, 329.26 def. Hyde, 5.000, 153.46; Beckman, 3.860, 328.62 def. Hagan, 3.915, 316.82.

Final

Beckman, 4.015, 302.28 def. Wilkerson, 8.292, 91.83.

Pro Stock

First Round

Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.524, 209.52 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.556, 210.54; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.490, 211.49 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.564, 210.83; Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.535, 211.10 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.508, 210.70; Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.491, 210.97 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.532, 210.31; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.482, 211.96 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.552, 209.59; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.477, 211.00 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, Broke; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.502, 210.80 def. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, Broke; Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.526, 210.80 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 14.890, 59.05.

Quarterfinal

Kramer, 6.535, 211.00 def. M. Latino, Foul – Red Light; Reed, 6.517, 210.90 def. Foster, Foul – Red Light; Glenn, 6.505, 211.46 def. Hartford, 6.505, 211.89; Anderson, 6.492, 211.56 def. J. Coughlin, 6.546, 210.77.

Semifinal

Glenn, 6.507, 211.33 def. Kramer, 14.431, 60.58; Anderson, 6.489, 210.67 def. Reed, 6.517, 210.90.

Final

Anderson, 6.476, 210.90 def. Glenn, 6.503, 211.66.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon, 300; 2. Doug Kalitta, 223; 3. Antron Brown, 214; 4. Brittany Force, 202; 5. Tony Stewart, 200; 6. Clay Millican, 199; 7. Jasmine Salinas, 197; 8. Josh Hart, 120; 9. Justin Ashley, 117; 10. Steve Torrence, 113.

Funny Car

1. Jack Beckman, 271; 2. Paul Lee, 212; 3. Matt Hagan, 197; 4. Chad Green, 194; 5. Austin Prock, 171; 6. Ron Capps, 164; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 160; 8. Bob Tasca III, 153; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 141; 10. Alexis DeJoria, 139.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 355; 2. Dallas Glenn, 317; 3. Cory Reed, 206; 4. Matt Hartford, 181; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 156; 6. Deric Kramer, 148; 7. Eric Latino, 143; 8. Aaron Stanfield, 140; 9. Mason McGaha, 136; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 120.

