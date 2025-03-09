Newcomers Jankowski and Stankoven lead Hurricanes to 4-2 win over Jets

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mark Jankowski scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Sunday.…

Logan Stankoven and Seth Jarvis also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight game. Frederik Andersen stopped 20 shots.

Alex Iafallo and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

Carolina was playing for the first time since Friday’s trade deadline that saw them send get Stankoven from Dallas in a deal that sent star forward Mikko Rantanen to Dallas just six weeks after the Hurricanes acquired him from Colorado. In a separate deal, Carolina acquired Jankowski from Nashville.

Jankowski beat Hellebuyck from the right circle with 1:55 left in the first period to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead. Jankowski struck again, 5:21 into the second for a 2-0 lead. It was Jankowski’s first multi-goal game since Feb. 13, 2020.

Stankoven added a power-play goal 2:34 into the third.

Takeaways

Jets: After scoring six goals in a road win over New Jersey on Friday, the Jets couldn’t get on the board until Iafallo beat Andersen from an odd angle with 3:46 left in the third period. Lowry’s goal, also unassisted, came in the last minute. Winnipeg’s NHL-best power play went 0 for 3.

Hurricanes: The power play continues to vex the Hurricanes, who went 1 for 6 on Sunday and are 3 for 28 in their past eight games.

Key moment

Winnipeg thought it had a goal, and cut Carolina’s lead to 2-1 with 6:14 left in the second period, when Cole Perfetti tipped in a shot of Dylan Samberg. After a lengthy review, it was overturned since Perfetti’s stick was too high.

Key stat

The Hurricanes improved to 29-0-3 when leading after the second period.

Up next

Jets host the New York Rangers on Tuesday, and Hurricanes host Tampa Bay.

