Chakravarthy spins out NZ as India sets up semifinal against Australia at Champions Trophy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Spinner Varun Chakravarthy did most of the damage as India beat New Zealand by 44 runs on Sunday to win Group A and set up a Champions Trophy semifinal match against Australia.

Chakravarthy took 5-42 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, his first five-wicket haul in only his second one-day international.

“The senior players helped me and, as the game went on, I felt better,” Chakravarthy said. “I am not a big turner (of the ball) but if you bowled in the right areas, there was help from the surface.”

Kuldeep Yadav took 2-56, while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel took a wicket each, as India’s four-spinner attack shared nine wickets between them. New Zealand was bowled out for 205 runs in 45.3 overs after Shreyas Iyer earlier scored 79 runs off 98 balls to anchor India to a competitive 249-9 in 50 overs.

“It spun a little more than we thought (under lights) and they squeezed us with four quality spinners,” said New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

India won all three group games and will play Australia in the first semifinal on Tuesday, also in Dubai.

New Zealand faces Group B winner South Africa in the second semifinal on Wednesday in Lahore, Pakistan.

Both India and New Zealand had already qualified for the semifinals.

Star batter Virat Kohli took the field for his 300th one-day international. Kohli became only the seventh cricketer to represent India in 300 or more ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar leads the way with 463 ODIs – the most by any player in world cricket.

Sensational catch ends Kohli knock

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl. Both sides had made a solitary change to their playing elevens.

India got off to a poor start – Rohit Sharma was out caught for 15, while Matt Henry trapped in-form Shubman Gill lbw for two.

It became 30-3 as Kohli was caught at backward point for 11 when Glenn Phillips took a sensational one-handed flying catch.

Iyer came to India’s rescue as he put on 98 runs off 136 balls for the fourth wicket with Patel.

Patel scored a calm 42 off 61 balls, further strengthening his position as a reliable middle-order batter. He hit three fours and a six.

At the other end, Iyer batted in a different style, biding his time and curbing his naturally aggressive instinct. He reached 50 off 75 with four fours. He hit two sixes after that and started taking more risks which led to his downfall. He was caught off a short delivery from Will O’Rourke in the 37th over.

Patel had earlier fallen to another great catch – this time Kane Williamson flying to dismiss him off Rachin Ravindra.

Hardik Pandya scored a run-a-ball 45 – including four fours and two sixes – to push India to the brink of 250.

Spin show

New Zealand’s chase was anchored by Williamson. The former skipper top-scored with 81 off 120 balls, hitting seven fours.

But the Indian spin on a slow, two-paced pitch was too much to handle for the Black Caps. Pandya got rid of Ravindra early – for just six.

Chakravarthy picked up his first wicket when he bowled Will Young for 22 runs.

Williamson put on 44 with Daryl Mitchell (17), and then another 40 with Tom Latham (14).

Yadav and Jadeja provided the breakthroughs by trapping Mitchell and Latham lbw, respectively.

Chakravarthy was tough to handle for the lower order, taking four wickets across six overs in his latter spell to reach the five-for milestone – the earliest for an Indian bowler in ODIs.

Williamson was out stumped off Patel in the 41st over.

