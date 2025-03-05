New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is done for the season after having shoulder surgery

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes had shoulder surgery and is out for the season,…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes had shoulder surgery and is out for the season, a significant blow to the team’s hopes of making a playoff run.

The team said Hughes underwent what it called successful surgery on his right shoulder in Vail, Colorado, on Wednesday after tests and conversations with his family, agent and medical staffs. The expectation is that he will be ready for training camp.

Hughes, 23, was injured when he slammed into the boards after getting tangled up with Golden Knights center Jack Eichel late in New Jersey’s loss at Vegas on Sunday night. Hughes left the ice holding his right arm, and coach Sheldon Keefe was ejected for yelling at officials about the lack of a penalty call on the play.

Keefe was fined $25,000 earlier Wednesday for what the NHL called unprofessional conduct directed at officials.

“I get kicked off the bench for telling the referee I felt that it was 10 times worse than the one that was previously called on Jack,” Keefe said after the game.

At the time, Keefe said of the injury, “Obviously, it didn’t look good.” Hughes’ brother Luke was emotional when he entered the locker room while reporters were waiting to conduct postgame interviews, and they were then escorted into a hallway at T-Mobile Arena to give him privacy.

Jack Hughes, the first pick in the 2019 draft, is one of the faces of the franchise and a blossoming star. Entering Wednesday, he is tied for ninth in the league in scoring with 70 points on 27 goals and 43 assists, and he played big minutes for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Devils put Hughes on long-term injured reserve, a roster move that gives them some space to use against the salary cap before the NHL trade deadline on Friday. Looking to return to the postseason after missing last year, they are solidly in position, currently third in the Metropolitan Division, though the injuries are adding up.

Just after New Jersey got starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom back from his extended injury absence, No. 1 defenseman Dougie Hamilton left the game at Dallas on Tuesday night. Keefe did not have an update when asked about Hamilton’s status after the last-second loss.

