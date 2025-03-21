Nets’ Watford, Pacers’ Nembhard each fined $35,000 for on-court altercation

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Brooklyn Nets swingman Trendon Watford and Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner $35,000 each…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Brooklyn Nets swingman Trendon Watford and Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner $35,000 each on Friday for an altercation in a game this week.

Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard also was fined $20,000 for his role in initiating the altercation in the Pacers’ 105-99 overtime victory over the Nets on Thursday.

The tensions started with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter when Watford ran toward Nembhard after a made basket and hit him with a forearm to the chest. Watford also shoved Turner after he ran toward the scuffle.

Players and team personnel joined the fracas, but it did not escalate further.

Watford was assessed two technical fouls and ejected, while Turner and Nembhard were each assessed technical fouls.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.