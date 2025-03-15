Nets leading scorer Cam Thomas is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Thomas, the Brooklyn Nets’ leading scorer, is expected to miss the rest of the season…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Thomas, the Brooklyn Nets’ leading scorer, is expected to miss the rest of the season with a strained left hamstring.

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez said Saturday that Thomas was injured while taking the last shot of the game during their loss at Chicago on Thursday. The guard had his first career double-double in the game, getting 24 points and a career-best 10 assists.

The Nets said it was unlikely he could appropriately recover with the amount of time left in the season. Brooklyn has less than a month left before the regular season ends April 13.

Thomas averaged 24 points, with a team-high six 30-point games, but was limited to just 25 appearances. He missed 37 games with an injury to the hamstring after initially hurting it in November, minimizing his opportunities to show he can be a distributor and not just a scorer.

“He’s worked every single day, he’s built relationships,” Fernandez said. “We all know his super power is being a very good scorer. He’s done a good job with his efficiency, his playmaking.”

Thomas can become a free agent after this season. Fernandez didn’t know what the recovery process for Thomas would entail.

“So it’s unfortunate that he had the injury he had three times, and now the most important thing is to help him get back healthy,” Fernandez said.

