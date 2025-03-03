NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 21)
Times EDT (March 22)
First Round
Friday, March 7
Bowdoin vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Cortland vs. Endicott, 5 p.m.
Amherst vs. Vassar, 4:15 p.m.
Smith vs. SUNY Cobleskill , 6:45 p.m.
East Tex. Baptist vs. Texas Lutheran, 8:15 p.m.
McMurry vs. Cal Lutheran, 5:45 p.m.
Wartburg vs. Wis.-Stevens Point, 6 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus vs. Wis. Lutheran, 8:30 p.m.
Ill. Wesleyan vs. Centre, 8:30 p.m.
Trine vs. Transylvania, 6 p.m.
Bethel (Minn.) vs. DePauw, 5:30 p.m.
Wis.-Oshkosh vs. Calvin, 8 p.m.
Ohio Wesleyan vs. Immaculata, 6:30 p.m.
Messiah vs. Wash. & Jeff., 4 p.m.
Wash. & Lee vs. Merchant Marine, 4 p.m.
Baldwin Wallace vs. La Roche, 6:30 p.m.
NYU vs. Gallaudet, 7:30 p.m.
UMass Dartmouth vs. Trinity (Conn.), 5 p.m.
Chris. Newport vs. Montclair St., 4:30 p.m.
Catholic vs. SUNY Geneseo, 7 p.m.
Randolph-Macon vs. Piedmont, 7:15 p.m.
Elizabethtown vs. SUNY Brockport, 4:45 p.m.
Western New Eng. vs. Tufts, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg vs. Stevens, 7 p.m.
Whitman vs. Wis.-Superior, 5:45 p.m.
Wis.-Stout vs. Ripon, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado Col. vs. Wis.-La Crosse, 5:30 p.m.
Wis.-Whitewater vs. Principia, 8 p.m.
Johns Hopkins vs. Saint Joseph (Conn.), 7:15 p.m.
Carnegie Mellon vs. Bridgewater St., 4:45 p.m.
Southern Va. vs. Bates, 4:15 p.m.
Scranton vs. Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.), 6:45 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday, March 8
Bowdoin-Brooklyn-winner vs. Cortland-Endicott-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Amherst-Vassar-winner vs. Smith-SUNY Cobleskill -winner, 6:45 p.m.
East Tex. Baptist-Texas Lutheran-winner vs. McMurry-Cal Lutheran-winner, 8:15 p.m.
Wartburg-Wis.-Stevens Point-winner vs. Gustavus Adolphus-Wis. Lutheran-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Ill. Wesleyan-Centre-winner vs. Trine-Transylvania-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Bethel (Minn.)-DePauw-winner vs. Wis.-Oshkosh-Calvin-winner, 8 p.m.
Ohio Wesleyan-Immaculata-winner vs. Messiah-Wash. & Jeff.-winner, 8 p.m.
Wash. & Lee-Merchant Marine-winner vs. Baldwin Wallace-La Roche-winner, 6:30 p.m.
NYU-Gallaudet-winner vs. UMass Dartmouth-Trinity (Conn.)-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Chris. Newport-Montclair St.-winner vs. Catholic-SUNY Geneseo-winner, 7 p.m.
Randolph-Macon-Piedmont-winner vs. Elizabethtown-SUNY Brockport-winner, 7:15 p.m.
Western New Eng.-Tufts-winner vs. Gettysburg-Stevens-winner, 7 p.m.
Whitman-Wis.-Superior-winner vs. Wis.-Stout-Ripon-winner, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado Col.-Wis.-La Crosse-winner vs. Wis.-Whitewater-Principia-winner, 8 p.m.
Johns Hopkins-Saint Joseph (Conn.)-winner vs. Carnegie Mellon-Bridgewater St.-winner, 7:15 p.m.
Southern Va.-Bates-winner vs. Scranton-Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.)-winner, 6:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.