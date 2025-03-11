NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) First Round Friday, March 7 Bowdoin 66, Brooklyn 42 Cortland 48,…

Times EST (through March 13)

Times EDT (March 14)

First Round

Friday, March 7

Bowdoin 66, Brooklyn 42

Cortland 48, Endicott 46

Amherst 64, Vassar 49

Smith 69, SUNY Cobleskill 59

Texas Lutheran 62, East Tex. Baptist 59

McMurry 79, Cal Lutheran 63

Wartburg 57, Wis.-Stevens Point 56

Gustavus Adolphus 61, Wis. Lutheran 49, OT

Ill. Wesleyan 95, Centre 57

Trine 81, Transylvania 74, OT

Bethel (Minn.) 71, DePauw 65

Wis.-Oshkosh 61, Calvin 52

Ohio Wesleyan 87, Immaculata 42

Wash. & Jeff. 76, Messiah 72, OT

Wash. & Lee 65, Merchant Marine 53

Baldwin Wallace 63, La Roche 53

NYU 102, Gallaudet 62

Trinity (Conn.) 59, UMass Dartmouth 56

Montclair St. 67, Chris. Newport 64

SUNY Geneseo 74, Catholic 63

Randolph-Macon 52, Piedmont 31

Elizabethtown 99, SUNY Brockport 67

Western New Eng. 61, Tufts 52

Gettysburg 64, Stevens 46

Whitman 77, Wis.-Superior 54

Wis.-Stout 87, Ripon 57

Wis.-La Crosse 79, Colorado Col. 52

Wis.-Whitewater 75, Principia 53

Johns Hopkins 75, Saint Joseph (Conn.) 50

Carnegie Mellon 69, Bridgewater St. 58

Bates 55, Southern Va. 53

Scranton 93, Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.) 35

Second Round

Saturday, March 8

Bowdoin 67, Cortland 54

Smith 52, Amherst 50

McMurry 66, Texas Lutheran 63

Gustavus Adolphus 56, Wartburg 50

Ill. Wesleyan 82, Trine 50

Wis.-Oshkosh 59, Bethel (Minn.) 49

Ohio Wesleyan 78, Wash. & Jeff. 65

Baldwin Wallace 75, Wash. & Lee 71

NYU 83, Trinity (Conn.) 45

SUNY Geneseo 71, Montclair St. 49

Randolph-Macon 62, Elizabethtown 56

Gettysburg 55, Western New Eng. 52

Wis.-Stout 75, Whitman 69

Wis.-Whitewater 50, Wis.-La Crosse 49

Johns Hopkins 68, Carnegie Mellon 58

Scranton 70, Bates 49

Third Round

Friday, March 14

Bowdoin vs. Smith, 7:30 p.m.

McMurry vs. Gustavus Adolphus, 5 p.m.

Ill. Wesleyan vs. Wis.-Oshkosh, 8:30 p.m.

Ohio Wesleyan vs. Baldwin Wallace, 6 p.m.

NYU vs. SUNY Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.

Randolph-Macon vs. Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stout vs. Wis.-Whitewater, 5:30 p.m.

Johns Hopkins vs. Scranton, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 15

Bowdoin-Smith-winner vs. McMurry-Gustavus Adolphus-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Ill. Wesleyan-Wis.-Oshkosh-winner vs. Ohio Wesleyan-Baldwin Wallace-winner, 8:30 p.m.

NYU-SUNY Geneseo-winner vs. Randolph-Macon-Gettysburg-winner, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stout-Wis.-Whitewater-winner vs. Johns Hopkins-Scranton-winner, 8 p.m.

