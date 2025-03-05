NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 21) Times EDT (March 22) First Round Friday, March 7 Bowdoin vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Cortland…

Times EST (through March 21)

Times EDT (March 22)

First Round

Friday, March 7

Bowdoin vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Cortland vs. Endicott, 5 p.m.

Amherst vs. Vassar, 4:15 p.m.

Smith vs. SUNY Cobleskill , 6:45 p.m.

East Tex. Baptist vs. Texas Lutheran, 8:15 p.m.

McMurry vs. Cal Lutheran, 5:45 p.m.

Wartburg vs. Wis.-Stevens Point, 6 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus vs. Wis. Lutheran, 8:30 p.m.

Ill. Wesleyan vs. Centre, 8:30 p.m.

Trine vs. Transylvania, 6 p.m.

Bethel (Minn.) vs. DePauw, 5:30 p.m.

Wis.-Oshkosh vs. Calvin, 8 p.m.

Ohio Wesleyan vs. Immaculata, 6:30 p.m.

Messiah vs. Wash. & Jeff., 4 p.m.

Wash. & Lee vs. Merchant Marine, 4 p.m.

Baldwin Wallace vs. La Roche, 6:30 p.m.

NYU vs. Gallaudet, 7:30 p.m.

UMass Dartmouth vs. Trinity (Conn.), 5 p.m.

Chris. Newport vs. Montclair St., 4:30 p.m.

Catholic vs. SUNY Geneseo, 7 p.m.

Randolph-Macon vs. Piedmont, 7:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown vs. SUNY Brockport, 4:45 p.m.

Western New Eng. vs. Tufts, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. Stevens, 7 p.m.

Whitman vs. Wis.-Superior, 5:45 p.m.

Wis.-Stout vs. Ripon, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado Col. vs. Wis.-La Crosse, 5:30 p.m.

Wis.-Whitewater vs. Principia, 8 p.m.

Johns Hopkins vs. Saint Joseph (Conn.), 7:15 p.m.

Carnegie Mellon vs. Bridgewater St., 4:45 p.m.

Southern Va. vs. Bates, 4:15 p.m.

Scranton vs. Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.), 6:45 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 8

Bowdoin-Brooklyn-winner vs. Cortland-Endicott-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Amherst-Vassar-winner vs. Smith-SUNY Cobleskill -winner, 6:45 p.m.

East Tex. Baptist-Texas Lutheran-winner vs. McMurry-Cal Lutheran-winner, 8:15 p.m.

Wartburg-Wis.-Stevens Point-winner vs. Gustavus Adolphus-Wis. Lutheran-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Ill. Wesleyan-Centre-winner vs. Trine-Transylvania-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Bethel (Minn.)-DePauw-winner vs. Wis.-Oshkosh-Calvin-winner, 8 p.m.

Ohio Wesleyan-Immaculata-winner vs. Messiah-Wash. & Jeff.-winner, 8 p.m.

Wash. & Lee-Merchant Marine-winner vs. Baldwin Wallace-La Roche-winner, 6:30 p.m.

NYU-Gallaudet-winner vs. UMass Dartmouth-Trinity (Conn.)-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Chris. Newport-Montclair St.-winner vs. Catholic-SUNY Geneseo-winner, 7 p.m.

Randolph-Macon-Piedmont-winner vs. Elizabethtown-SUNY Brockport-winner, 7:15 p.m.

Western New Eng.-Tufts-winner vs. Gettysburg-Stevens-winner, 7 p.m.

Whitman-Wis.-Superior-winner vs. Wis.-Stout-Ripon-winner, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado Col.-Wis.-La Crosse-winner vs. Wis.-Whitewater-Principia-winner, 8 p.m.

Johns Hopkins-Saint Joseph (Conn.)-winner vs. Carnegie Mellon-Bridgewater St.-winner, 7:15 p.m.

Southern Va.-Bates-winner vs. Scranton-Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.)-winner, 6:45 p.m.

