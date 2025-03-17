NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
First Round
Friday, March 7
Bowdoin 66, Brooklyn 42
Cortland 48, Endicott 46
Amherst 64, Vassar 49
Smith 69, SUNY Cobleskill 59
Texas Lutheran 62, East Tex. Baptist 59
McMurry 79, Cal Lutheran 63
Wartburg 57, Wis.-Stevens Point 56
Gustavus Adolphus 61, Wis. Lutheran 49, OT
Ill. Wesleyan 95, Centre 57
Trine 81, Transylvania 74, OT
Bethel (Minn.) 71, DePauw 65
Wis.-Oshkosh 61, Calvin 52
Ohio Wesleyan 87, Immaculata 42
Wash. & Jeff. 76, Messiah 72, OT
Wash. & Lee 65, Merchant Marine 53
Baldwin Wallace 63, La Roche 53
NYU 102, Gallaudet 62
Trinity (Conn.) 59, UMass Dartmouth 56
Montclair St. 67, Chris. Newport 64
SUNY Geneseo 74, Catholic 63
Randolph-Macon 52, Piedmont 31
Elizabethtown 99, SUNY Brockport 67
Western New Eng. 61, Tufts 52
Gettysburg 64, Stevens 46
Whitman 77, Wis.-Superior 54
Wis.-Stout 87, Ripon 57
Wis.-La Crosse 79, Colorado Col. 52
Wis.-Whitewater 75, Principia 53
Johns Hopkins 75, Saint Joseph (Conn.) 50
Carnegie Mellon 69, Bridgewater St. 58
Bates 55, Southern Va. 53
Scranton 93, Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.) 35
Second Round
Saturday, March 8
Bowdoin 67, Cortland 54
Smith 52, Amherst 50
McMurry 66, Texas Lutheran 63
Gustavus Adolphus 56, Wartburg 50
Ill. Wesleyan 82, Trine 50
Wis.-Oshkosh 59, Bethel (Minn.) 49
Ohio Wesleyan 78, Wash. & Jeff. 65
Baldwin Wallace 75, Wash. & Lee 71
NYU 83, Trinity (Conn.) 45
SUNY Geneseo 71, Montclair St. 49
Randolph-Macon 62, Elizabethtown 56
Gettysburg 55, Western New Eng. 52
Wis.-Stout 75, Whitman 69
Wis.-Whitewater 50, Wis.-La Crosse 49
Johns Hopkins 68, Carnegie Mellon 58
Scranton 70, Bates 49
Third Round
Friday, March 14
Smith 53, Bowdoin 47
Gustavus Adolphus 71, McMurry 58
Wis.-Oshkosh 63, Ill. Wesleyan 43
Baldwin Wallace 68, Ohio Wesleyan 65
NYU 74, SUNY Geneseo 53
Gettysburg 56, Randolph-Macon 49
Wis.-Stout 62, Wis.-Whitewater 56
Scranton 52, Johns Hopkins 46
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 15
Smith 61, Gustavus Adolphus 50
Wis.-Oshkosh 60, Baldwin Wallace 53
NYU 76, Gettysburg 51
Wis.-Stout 81, Scranton 77
Semifinals
Thursday, March 20
Smith vs. Wis.-Oshkosh, 7:30 p.m.
NYU vs. Wis.-Stout, 5 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 22
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
