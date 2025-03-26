NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 14 Atlantic Region At campus sites Edinboro 80, Virginia St. 68 Indiana (Pa.)…

All Times EDT

First Round

Friday, March 14

Atlantic Region

At campus sites

Edinboro 80, Virginia St. 68

Indiana (Pa.) 76, Fairmont St. 61

Gannon 60, Fayetteville St. 50

Seton Hill 87, Kutztown 75

Central Region

Pittsburg St. 87, Harding 75

Minnesota St. 87, Missouri Western 73

Southwest Minn. St. 77, Concordia-St. Paul 64

Fort Hays St. 81, Southern Nazarene 72

East Region

Bentley 65, New Haven 39

St. Anselm 59, Southern Conn. St. 41

Daemen 70, Jefferson 48

Holy Family 67, Assumption 53

Midwest Region

Grand Valley St. 108, Quincy 72

Wayne St. (Mich.) 77, Lewis 57

Ashland 62, Ferris St. 50

Northern Mich. 61, Hillsdale 56

South Region

Union (Tenn.) 107, Miles 69

Lee 66, Tampa 63

Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 70, West Florida 56

Nova Southeastern 80, Alabama Huntsville 73

South Central Region

Texas Woman’s 75, Adams St. 52

Eastern N.M. 56, Colorado Mesa 52

Lubbock Christian 68, UC-Colo. Springs 65

West Tex. A&M 58, UT Tyler 47

Southeast Region

UNG 78, UNC Pembroke 64

Columbus St. 89, Francis Marion 83, OT

Coker 58, Belmont Abbey 50

Carson-Newman 75, Anderson (S.C.) 71

West Region

Cal St. Dom. Hills 77, Azusa Pacific 58

Alas. Anchorage 69, Mont. St. Billings 66

Chico St. 57, Cal Poly Pomona 52, OT

Central Wash. 74, Point Loma 53

Second Round

Saturday, March 15

Atlantic Region

Indiana (Pa.) 67, Edinboro 52

Gannon 80, Seton Hill 70

Central Region

Pittsburg St. 94, Minnesota St. 91

Southwest Minn. St. 77, Fort Hays St. 63

East Region

Bentley 60, St. Anselm 55

Holy Family 68, Daemen 55

Midwest Region

Grand Valley St. 87, Wayne St. (Mich.) 54

Ashland 68, Northern Mich. 45

South Region

Union (Tenn.) 75, Lee 53

Nova Southeastern 66, Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 63

South Central Region

Texas Woman’s 71, Eastern N.M. 48

Lubbock Christian 73, West Tex. A&M 60

Southeast Region

UNG 64, Columbus St. 56

Coker 48, Carson-Newman 44

West Region

Cal St. Dom. Hills 63, Alas. Anchorage 61

Central Wash. 79, Chico St. 73

Third Round

Monday, March 17

Atlantic Region

Gannon 72, Indiana (Pa.) 59

Central Region

Pittsburg St. 85, Southwest Minn. St. 82

East Region

Bentley 72, Holy Family 63

Midwest Region

Grand Valley St. 62, Ashland 50

South Region

Union (Tenn.) 65, Nova Southeastern 60

South Central Region

Lubbock Christian 62, Texas Woman’s 54

Southeast Region

Coker 64, UNG 54

West Region

Cal St. Dom. Hills 70, Central Wash. 47

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 24

At Minneapolis

Grand Valley St. 60, Gannon 32

Pittsburg St. 66, Lubbock Christian 55

Union (Tenn.) 80, Bentley 66

Cal St. Dom. Hills 82, Coker 66

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 26

Grand Valley St. vs. Pittsburg St., 8:30 p.m.

Cal St. Dom. Hills vs. Union (Tenn.), 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 28

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.