NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Texas (30-2) vs. No. 9 LSU (28-4), SEC Semifinal 2 at Greenville, S.C., 7 p.m.

No. 2 Southern Cal (27-2) vs. Michigan (22-9), Big Ten Semifinal 1 at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

No. 3 UConn (28-3) vs. St. John’s (16-14), Big East Quarterfinal 1 at Uncasville, Conn., Noon

No. 4 UCLA (28-2) vs. No. 13 Ohio St. (25-5), Big Ten Semifinal 2 at Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 South Carolina (28-3) vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (25-6), SEC Semifinal 1 at Greenville, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Notre Dame (26-4) vs. No. 11 Duke (24-7), ACC Semifinal 2 at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 NC State (25-5) vs. No. 14 North Carolina (27-6), ACC Semifinal 1 at Greensboro, N.C., Noon

No. 8 TCU (29-3) vs. No. 16 West Virginia (24-6), Big 12 Semifinal 1 at Kansas City, Mo., 4 p.m.

No. 17 Baylor (26-6) vs. No. 21 Oklahoma St. (25-5), Big 12 Semifinal 2 at Kansas City, Mo., 6:30 p.m.

No. 23 Creighton (24-5) vs. Georgetown (12-18), Big East Quarterfinal 3 at Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m.

No. 25 S. Dakota St. (27-3) vs. North Dakota (12-18), Summit League Semifinal 1 at Sioux Falls, S.D., 1 p.m.

