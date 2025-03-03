Live Radio
Home » Sports » NCAA Men's Division III…

NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

The Associated Press

March 3, 2025, 8:07 PM

All Times EST

First Round

Friday, March 7

Wesleyan (Conn.) vs. Delaware Valley, 7 p.m.

Chatham vs. Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

Stockton vs. Ithaca, 3 p.m.

WPI vs. Husson, 5:30 p.m.

Ramapo vs. Claremont-M-S, 6:15 p.m.

Drew vs. Mary Washington, 3:45 p.m.

Guilford vs. Berry, 4:20 p.m.

Emory vs. Huntingdon, 6:50 p.m.

Trinity (Conn.) vs. Neumann, 7:10 p.m.

Keene St. vs. Clark (Mass.), 4:40 p.m.

Hamilton vs. Western New Eng., 3:15 p.m.

Montclair St. vs. Utica, 5:45 p.m.

Roanoke vs. Pfeiffer, 4 p.m.

Chris. Newport vs. John Jay, 6:30 p.m.

Franklin & Marshall vs. Catholic, 6 p.m.

Randolph-Macon vs. Westfield St., 3:30 p.m.

NYU vs. Cortland, 4:50 p.m.

York (Pa.) vs. John Carroll, 7:20 p.m.

Cal Lutheran vs. Hardin-Simmons, 6:05 p.m.

St. Thomas (Texas) vs. Lewis & Clark, 8:35 p.m.

TCNJ vs. Pitt.-Bradford, 4:10 p.m.

Hampden-Sydney vs. Bryn Athyn, 6:40 p.m.

St. Joseph’s (Maine) vs. Redlands, 4:05 p.m.

Tufts vs. Yeshiva, 1:15 p.m.

Wis.-Platteville vs. Grinnell, 8:10 p.m.

Wis. Lutheran vs. Calvin, 5:40 p.m.

Denison vs. Franklin, 5:10 p.m.

WashU vs. Central (Iowa), 7:40 p.m.

UChicago vs. Saint John’s (Minn.), 7:30 p.m.

Ill. Wesleyan vs. Bethany Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Carthage vs. St. Norbert, 5:20 p.m.

Wis.-La Crosse vs. Greenville, 7:50 p.m.

Second Round

St. Joseph’s (Maine)-Redlands-winner vs. Tufts-Yeshiva-winner, TBA

Saturday, March 8

Wesleyan (Conn.)-Delaware Valley-winner vs. Chatham-Gettysburg-winner, 7 p.m.

Stockton-Ithaca-winner vs. WPI-Husson-winner, 5:30 p.m.

Ramapo-Claremont-M-S-winner vs. Drew-Mary Washington-winner, 6:15 p.m.

Guilford-Berry-winner vs. Emory-Huntingdon-winner, 6:50 p.m.

Trinity (Conn.)-Neumann-winner vs. Keene St.-Clark (Mass.)-winner, 7:10 p.m.

Hamilton-Western New Eng.-winner vs. Montclair St.-Utica-winner, 5:45 p.m.

Roanoke-Pfeiffer-winner vs. Chris. Newport-John Jay-winner, 6:30 p.m.

Franklin & Marshall-Catholic-winner vs. Randolph-Macon-Westfield St.-winner, 6 p.m.

NYU-Cortland-winner vs. York (Pa.)-John Carroll-winner, 7:20 p.m.

Cal Lutheran-Hardin-Simmons-winner vs. St. Thomas (Texas)-Lewis & Clark-winner, 8:35 p.m.

TCNJ-Pitt.-Bradford-winner vs. Hampden-Sydney-Bryn Athyn-winner, 6:40 p.m.

Wis.-Platteville-Grinnell-winner vs. Wis. Lutheran-Calvin-winner, 8:10 p.m.

Denison-Franklin-winner vs. WashU-Central (Iowa)-winner, 7:40 p.m.

UChicago-Saint John’s (Minn.)-winner vs. Ill. Wesleyan-Bethany Lutheran-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Carthage-St. Norbert-winner vs. Wis.-La Crosse-Greenville-winner, 7:50 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up