NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Friday, March 7
Wesleyan (Conn.) vs. Delaware Valley, 7 p.m.
Chatham vs. Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
Stockton vs. Ithaca, 3 p.m.
WPI vs. Husson, 5:30 p.m.
Ramapo vs. Claremont-M-S, 6:15 p.m.
Drew vs. Mary Washington, 3:45 p.m.
Guilford vs. Berry, 4:20 p.m.
Emory vs. Huntingdon, 6:50 p.m.
Trinity (Conn.) vs. Neumann, 7:10 p.m.
Keene St. vs. Clark (Mass.), 4:40 p.m.
Hamilton vs. Western New Eng., 3:15 p.m.
Montclair St. vs. Utica, 5:45 p.m.
Roanoke vs. Pfeiffer, 4 p.m.
Chris. Newport vs. John Jay, 6:30 p.m.
Franklin & Marshall vs. Catholic, 6 p.m.
Randolph-Macon vs. Westfield St., 3:30 p.m.
NYU vs. Cortland, 4:50 p.m.
York (Pa.) vs. John Carroll, 7:20 p.m.
Cal Lutheran vs. Hardin-Simmons, 6:05 p.m.
St. Thomas (Texas) vs. Lewis & Clark, 8:35 p.m.
TCNJ vs. Pitt.-Bradford, 4:10 p.m.
Hampden-Sydney vs. Bryn Athyn, 6:40 p.m.
St. Joseph’s (Maine) vs. Redlands, 4:05 p.m.
Tufts vs. Yeshiva, 1:15 p.m.
Wis.-Platteville vs. Grinnell, 8:10 p.m.
Wis. Lutheran vs. Calvin, 5:40 p.m.
Denison vs. Franklin, 5:10 p.m.
WashU vs. Central (Iowa), 7:40 p.m.
UChicago vs. Saint John’s (Minn.), 7:30 p.m.
Ill. Wesleyan vs. Bethany Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Carthage vs. St. Norbert, 5:20 p.m.
Wis.-La Crosse vs. Greenville, 7:50 p.m.
Second Round
St. Joseph’s (Maine)-Redlands-winner vs. Tufts-Yeshiva-winner, TBA
Saturday, March 8
Wesleyan (Conn.)-Delaware Valley-winner vs. Chatham-Gettysburg-winner, 7 p.m.
Stockton-Ithaca-winner vs. WPI-Husson-winner, 5:30 p.m.
Ramapo-Claremont-M-S-winner vs. Drew-Mary Washington-winner, 6:15 p.m.
Guilford-Berry-winner vs. Emory-Huntingdon-winner, 6:50 p.m.
Trinity (Conn.)-Neumann-winner vs. Keene St.-Clark (Mass.)-winner, 7:10 p.m.
Hamilton-Western New Eng.-winner vs. Montclair St.-Utica-winner, 5:45 p.m.
Roanoke-Pfeiffer-winner vs. Chris. Newport-John Jay-winner, 6:30 p.m.
Franklin & Marshall-Catholic-winner vs. Randolph-Macon-Westfield St.-winner, 6 p.m.
NYU-Cortland-winner vs. York (Pa.)-John Carroll-winner, 7:20 p.m.
Cal Lutheran-Hardin-Simmons-winner vs. St. Thomas (Texas)-Lewis & Clark-winner, 8:35 p.m.
TCNJ-Pitt.-Bradford-winner vs. Hampden-Sydney-Bryn Athyn-winner, 6:40 p.m.
Wis.-Platteville-Grinnell-winner vs. Wis. Lutheran-Calvin-winner, 8:10 p.m.
Denison-Franklin-winner vs. WashU-Central (Iowa)-winner, 7:40 p.m.
UChicago-Saint John’s (Minn.)-winner vs. Ill. Wesleyan-Bethany Lutheran-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Carthage-St. Norbert-winner vs. Wis.-La Crosse-Greenville-winner, 7:50 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.