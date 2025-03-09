NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
First Round
Friday, March 7
Wesleyan (Conn.) 72, Delaware Valley 50
Gettysburg 84, Chatham 68
Ithaca 80, Stockton 69
WPI 81, Husson 71
Ramapo 89, Claremont-M-S 84, 2OT
Mary Washington 73, Drew 58
Berry 80, Guilford 77
Emory 83, Huntingdon 68
Trinity (Conn.) 76, Neumann 60
Keene St. 77, Clark (Mass.) 68
Western New Eng. 83, Hamilton 73
Montclair St. 79, Utica 57
Roanoke 71, Pfeiffer 70
Chris. Newport 101, John Jay 75
Catholic 84, Franklin & Marshall 50
Randolph-Macon 82, Westfield St. 48
NYU 72, Cortland 36
York (Pa.) vs. John Carroll, 7:20 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons 70, Cal Lutheran 65
St. Thomas (Texas) 67, Lewis & Clark 50
Pitt.-Bradford 98, TCNJ 96
Hampden-Sydney 102, Bryn Athyn 66
Redlands 89, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 79
Tufts 83, Yeshiva 66
Wis.-Platteville 125, Grinnell 97
Wis. Lutheran 73, Calvin 61
Franklin 67, Denison 64, OT
WashU 82, Central (Iowa) 75
Saint John’s (Minn.) 72, UChicago 71
Ill. Wesleyan 101, Bethany Lutheran 67
St. Norbert 92, Carthage 89
Wis.-La Crosse 120, Greenville 93
Second Round
Saturday, March 8
Wesleyan (Conn.) 82, Gettysburg 60
WPI 79, Ithaca 71
Mary Washington 86, Ramapo 81
Emory 84, Berry 68
Trinity (Conn.) 93, Keene St. 78
Western New Eng. 79, Montclair St. 61
Roanoke 77, Chris. Newport 75
Catholic 79, Randolph-Macon 67
NYU 62, York (Pa.) 52
Hardin-Simmons 74, St. Thomas (Texas) 72
Hampden-Sydney 81, Pitt.-Bradford 75
Redlands 95, Tufts 93, OT
Wis. Lutheran 75, Wis.-Platteville 73, OT
WashU 83, Franklin 54
Ill. Wesleyan 75, Saint John’s (Minn.) 73
Wis.-La Crosse 77, St. Norbert 67
Third Round
Friday, March 14
Wesleyan (Conn.) vs. WPI, 7:45 p.m.
Mary Washington vs. Emory, 4:45 p.m.
Trinity (Conn.) vs. Western New Eng., 7:15 p.m.
Roanoke vs. Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
NYU vs. Hardin-Simmons, 7:30 p.m.
Hampden-Sydney vs. Redlands, 4:30 p.m.
Wis. Lutheran vs. WashU, 5 p.m.
Ill. Wesleyan vs. Wis.-La Crosse, 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 15
Wesleyan (Conn.)-WPI-winner vs. Mary Washington-Emory-winner, 7:45 p.m.
Trinity (Conn.)-Western New Eng.-winner vs. Roanoke-Catholic-winner, 7:15 p.m.
NYU-Hardin-Simmons-winner vs. Hampden-Sydney-Redlands-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wis. Lutheran-WashU-winner vs. Ill. Wesleyan-Wis.-La Crosse-winner, 8 p.m.
