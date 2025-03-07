NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Friday, March 7
Wesleyan (Conn.) 72, Delaware Valley 50
Gettysburg 84, Chatham 68
Ithaca 80, Stockton 69
WPI 81, Husson 71
Ramapo 89, Claremont-M-S 84, 2OT
Mary Washington 73, Drew 58
Berry 80, Guilford 77
Emory 83, Huntingdon 68
Trinity (Conn.) 76, Neumann 60
Keene St. 77, Clark (Mass.) 68
Western New Eng. 83, Hamilton 73
Montclair St. 79, Utica 57
Roanoke 71, Pfeiffer 70
Chris. Newport 101, John Jay 75
Catholic 84, Franklin & Marshall 50
Randolph-Macon 82, Westfield St. 48
NYU 72, Cortland 36
York (Pa.) 71, John Carroll 69
Hardin-Simmons 70, Cal Lutheran 65
St. Thomas (Texas) 67, Lewis & Clark 50
Pitt.-Bradford 98, TCNJ 96
Hampden-Sydney 102, Bryn Athyn 66
Redlands 89, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 79
Tufts 83, Yeshiva 66
Wis.-Platteville 125, Grinnell 97
Wis. Lutheran 73, Calvin 61
Franklin 67, Denison 64, OT
WashU 82, Central (Iowa) 75
Saint John’s (Minn.) 72, UChicago 71
Ill. Wesleyan 101, Bethany Lutheran 67
St. Norbert 92, Carthage 89
Wis.-La Crosse 120, Greenville 93
Second Round
Saturday, March 8
Wesleyan (Conn.) vs. Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Ithaca vs. WPI, 5:30 p.m.
Ramapo vs. Mary Washington, 6:15 p.m.
Berry vs. Emory, 6:50 p.m.
Trinity (Conn.) vs. Keene St., 7:10 p.m.
Western New Eng. vs. Montclair St., 5:45 p.m.
Roanoke vs. Chris. Newport, 6:30 p.m.
Catholic vs. Randolph-Macon, 6 p.m.
NYU vs. York (Pa.), 7:20 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons vs. St. Thomas (Texas), 8:35 p.m.
Pitt.-Bradford vs. Hampden-Sydney, 6:40 p.m.
Redlands vs. Tufts, 5:15 p.m.
Wis.-Platteville vs. Wis. Lutheran, 8:10 p.m.
Franklin vs. WashU, 7:40 p.m.
Saint John’s (Minn.) vs. Ill. Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.
St. Norbert vs. Wis.-La Crosse, 7:50 p.m.
Third Round
Wesleyan (Conn.)-Gettysburg-winner vs. Ithaca-WPI-winner, TBA
Ramapo-Mary Washington-winner vs. Berry-Emory-winner, TBA
Trinity (Conn.)-Keene St.-winner vs. Western New Eng.-Montclair St.-winner, TBA
Roanoke-Chris. Newport-winner vs. Catholic-Randolph-Macon-winner, TBA
NYU-York (Pa.)-winner vs. Hardin-Simmons-St. Thomas (Texas)-winner, TBA
Pitt.-Bradford-Hampden-Sydney-winner vs. Redlands-Tufts-winner, TBA
Wis.-Platteville-Wis. Lutheran-winner vs. Franklin-WashU-winner, TBA
Saint John’s (Minn.)-Ill. Wesleyan-winner vs. St. Norbert-Wis.-La Crosse-winner, TBA
