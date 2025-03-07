NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

All Times EST First Round Friday, March 7 Wesleyan (Conn.) 72, Delaware Valley 50 Gettysburg 84, Chatham 68 Ithaca 80,…

All Times EST

First Round

Friday, March 7

Wesleyan (Conn.) 72, Delaware Valley 50

Gettysburg 84, Chatham 68

Ithaca 80, Stockton 69

WPI 81, Husson 71

Ramapo 89, Claremont-M-S 84, 2OT

Mary Washington 73, Drew 58

Berry 80, Guilford 77

Emory 83, Huntingdon 68

Trinity (Conn.) 76, Neumann 60

Keene St. 77, Clark (Mass.) 68

Western New Eng. 83, Hamilton 73

Montclair St. 79, Utica 57

Roanoke 71, Pfeiffer 70

Chris. Newport 101, John Jay 75

Catholic 84, Franklin & Marshall 50

Randolph-Macon 82, Westfield St. 48

NYU 72, Cortland 36

York (Pa.) 71, John Carroll 69

Hardin-Simmons 70, Cal Lutheran 65

St. Thomas (Texas) 67, Lewis & Clark 50

Pitt.-Bradford 98, TCNJ 96

Hampden-Sydney 102, Bryn Athyn 66

Redlands 89, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 79

Tufts 83, Yeshiva 66

Wis.-Platteville 125, Grinnell 97

Wis. Lutheran 73, Calvin 61

Franklin 67, Denison 64, OT

WashU 82, Central (Iowa) 75

Saint John’s (Minn.) 72, UChicago 71

Ill. Wesleyan 101, Bethany Lutheran 67

St. Norbert 92, Carthage 89

Wis.-La Crosse 120, Greenville 93

Second Round

Saturday, March 8

Wesleyan (Conn.) vs. Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Ithaca vs. WPI, 5:30 p.m.

Ramapo vs. Mary Washington, 6:15 p.m.

Berry vs. Emory, 6:50 p.m.

Trinity (Conn.) vs. Keene St., 7:10 p.m.

Western New Eng. vs. Montclair St., 5:45 p.m.

Roanoke vs. Chris. Newport, 6:30 p.m.

Catholic vs. Randolph-Macon, 6 p.m.

NYU vs. York (Pa.), 7:20 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons vs. St. Thomas (Texas), 8:35 p.m.

Pitt.-Bradford vs. Hampden-Sydney, 6:40 p.m.

Redlands vs. Tufts, 5:15 p.m.

Wis.-Platteville vs. Wis. Lutheran, 8:10 p.m.

Franklin vs. WashU, 7:40 p.m.

Saint John’s (Minn.) vs. Ill. Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.

St. Norbert vs. Wis.-La Crosse, 7:50 p.m.

Third Round

Wesleyan (Conn.)-Gettysburg-winner vs. Ithaca-WPI-winner, TBA

Ramapo-Mary Washington-winner vs. Berry-Emory-winner, TBA

Trinity (Conn.)-Keene St.-winner vs. Western New Eng.-Montclair St.-winner, TBA

Roanoke-Chris. Newport-winner vs. Catholic-Randolph-Macon-winner, TBA

NYU-York (Pa.)-winner vs. Hardin-Simmons-St. Thomas (Texas)-winner, TBA

Pitt.-Bradford-Hampden-Sydney-winner vs. Redlands-Tufts-winner, TBA

Wis.-Platteville-Wis. Lutheran-winner vs. Franklin-WashU-winner, TBA

Saint John’s (Minn.)-Ill. Wesleyan-winner vs. St. Norbert-Wis.-La Crosse-winner, TBA

