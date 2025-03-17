NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) First Round Friday, March 7 Wesleyan (Conn.) 72, Delaware Valley 50…

Times EST (through March 13)

Times EDT (March 14)

First Round

Friday, March 7

Wesleyan (Conn.) 72, Delaware Valley 50

Gettysburg 84, Chatham 68

Ithaca 80, Stockton 69

WPI 81, Husson 71

Ramapo 89, Claremont-M-S 84, 2OT

Mary Washington 73, Drew 58

Berry 80, Guilford 77

Emory 83, Huntingdon 68

Trinity (Conn.) 76, Neumann 60

Keene St. 77, Clark (Mass.) 68

Western New Eng. 83, Hamilton 73

Montclair St. 79, Utica 57

Roanoke 71, Pfeiffer 70

Chris. Newport 101, John Jay 75

Catholic 84, Franklin & Marshall 50

Randolph-Macon 82, Westfield St. 48

NYU 72, Cortland 36

York (Pa.) vs. John Carroll, 7:20 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons 70, Cal Lutheran 65

St. Thomas (Texas) 67, Lewis & Clark 50

Pitt.-Bradford 98, TCNJ 96

Hampden-Sydney 102, Bryn Athyn 66

Redlands 89, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 79

Tufts 83, Yeshiva 66

Wis.-Platteville 125, Grinnell 97

Wis. Lutheran 73, Calvin 61

Franklin 67, Denison 64, OT

WashU 82, Central (Iowa) 75

Saint John’s (Minn.) 72, UChicago 71

Ill. Wesleyan 101, Bethany Lutheran 67

St. Norbert 92, Carthage 89

Wis.-La Crosse 120, Greenville 93

Second Round

Saturday, March 8

Wesleyan (Conn.) 82, Gettysburg 60

WPI 79, Ithaca 71

Mary Washington 86, Ramapo 81

Emory 84, Berry 68

Trinity (Conn.) 93, Keene St. 78

Western New Eng. 79, Montclair St. 61

Roanoke 77, Chris. Newport 75

Catholic 79, Randolph-Macon 67

NYU 62, York (Pa.) 52

Hardin-Simmons 74, St. Thomas (Texas) 72

Hampden-Sydney 81, Pitt.-Bradford 75

Redlands 95, Tufts 93, OT

Wis. Lutheran 75, Wis.-Platteville 73, OT

WashU 83, Franklin 54

Ill. Wesleyan 75, Saint John’s (Minn.) 73

Wis.-La Crosse 77, St. Norbert 67

Third Round

Friday, March 14

Wesleyan (Conn.) 66, WPI 50

Emory 80, Mary Washington 78

Trinity (Conn.) 79, Western New Eng. 42

Catholic 95, Roanoke 91, OT

NYU 91, Hardin-Simmons 59

Redlands 83, Hampden-Sydney 72

WashU 59, Wis. Lutheran 56

Wis.-La Crosse 72, Ill. Wesleyan 65

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 15

Wesleyan (Conn.) 61, Emory 58, OT

Trinity (Conn.) 86, Catholic 63

NYU 75, Redlands 65

WashU 80, Wis.-La Crosse 66

Semifinals

Thursday, March 20

Wesleyan (Conn.) vs. Trinity (Conn.), 5:30 p.m.

NYU vs. WashU, 8 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 22

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.