NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 14
West Region
At campus sites
Point Loma 68, Seattle Pacific 54
CSUSB 88, Biola 77
Cal St. Dom. Hills 66, Northwest Nazarene 59
Central Wash. 82, Chico St. 79, OT
Saturday, March 15
Atlantic Region
West Liberty 91, Bluefield St. 84
Fayetteville St. 74, Fairmont St. 67, OT
Gannon 99, East Stroudsburg 74
Virginia St. 80, West Chester 64
Central Region
Washburn 85, Harding 57
Concordia-St. Paul 83, Minot St. 71
MSU Moorhead 69, Fort Hays St. 62
Winona St. 69, Southwest Minn. St. 62
East Region
Daemen 80, Bridgeport 68
St. Thomas Aquinas 79, Pace 72
Dominican (N.Y.) 85, Adelphi 66
Assumption 92, Southern N.H. 66
Midwest Region
Missouri S&T 85, Malone 77, OT
Mo.-St. Louis 81, Ferris St. 79
Lake Superior St. 76, Lincoln (Mo.) 64
Michigan Tech 87, Northern Mich. 72
South Region
Nova Southeastern 76, Savannah St. 64
Lynn 86, Valdosta St. 74
Alabama Huntsville 99, Tampa 88
Fla. Southern 86, Montevallo 83
South Central Region
DBU 74, Regis (Colo.) 54
Midwestern St. 102, St. Edward’s 72
Colo. Sch. of Mines 74, West Tex. A&M 62
St. Mary’s (Texas) 67, Lubbock Christian 61
Southeast Region
Columbus St. 75, Carson-Newman 74
UNC Pembroke 90, Lincoln Memorial 88
USC Aiken 80, Catawba 71
Lenoir-Rhyne 94, Augusta 79
Second Round
Saturday, March 15
West Region
Point Loma 82, CSUSB 64
Cal St. Dom. Hills 77, Central Wash. 65
Sunday, March 16
Atlantic Region
West Liberty 89, Fayetteville St. 69
Gannon 92, Virginia St. 66
Central Region
Washburn 94, Concordia-St. Paul 78
MSU Moorhead 70, Winona St. 59
East Region
St. Thomas Aquinas 79, Daemen 74
Assumption 81, Dominican (N.Y.) 75
Midwest Region
Mo.-St. Louis 65, Missouri S&T 56
Lake Superior St. 83, Michigan Tech 73
South Region
Nova Southeastern 80, Lynn 72
Alabama Huntsville 97, Fla. Southern 86
South Central Region
DBU 80, Midwestern St. 54
Colo. Sch. of Mines 66, St. Mary’s (Texas) 63
Southeast Region
UNC Pembroke 91, Columbus St. 80
Lenoir-Rhyne 91, USC Aiken 87
Third Round
Monday, March 17
West Region
Cal St. Dom. Hills 61, Point Loma 58
Tuesday, March 18
Atlantic Region
West Liberty 101, Gannon 90
Central Region
Washburn 93, MSU Moorhead 65
East Region
Assumption 97, St. Thomas Aquinas 90
Midwest Region
Lake Superior St. 75, Mo.-St. Louis 62
South Region
Nova Southeastern 76, Alabama Huntsville 69
South Central Region
DBU 100, Colo. Sch. of Mines 79
Southeast Region
Lenoir-Rhyne 76, UNC Pembroke 74, OT
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 25
At Evansville, Ind.
Nova Southeastern 102, Assumption 93
Washburn 90, Lenoir-Rhyne 78
Cal St. Dom. Hills 86, West Liberty 84
DBU 98, Lake Superior St. 85
Semifinals
Thursday, March 27
Nova Southeastern 94, Washburn 68
Cal St. Dom. Hills 94, DBU 83, OT
Championship
Saturday, March 29
Nova Southeastern 74, Cal St. Dom. Hills 73
