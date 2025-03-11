NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EDT Tuesday’s Games No. 19 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) (28-4) vs. Gonzaga (24-8), West Coast Championship at Las Vegas,…

All Times EDT

Tuesday’s Games

No. 19 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) (28-4) vs. Gonzaga (24-8), West Coast Championship at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 12 Iowa St. (23-8) vs. TBA, Big 12 Second Round Game 1 at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Duke (28-3) vs. TBA, ACC Quarterfinal 1 at Charlotte, N.C., Noon

No. 2 Houston (27-4) vs. TBA, Big 12 Quarterfinal 2 at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

No. 6 St. John’s (27-4) vs. TBA, Big East Quarterfinal 1 at New York, Noon

No. 9 Texas Tech (24-7) vs. TBA, Big 12 Quarterfinal 3 at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

No. 10 Clemson (26-5) vs. TBA, ACC Quarterfinal 4 at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

No. 13 Louisville (25-6) vs. TBA, ACC Quarterfinal 3 at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

No. 14 Texas A&M (22-9) vs. TBA, Southeastern Second Round Game 2 at Nashville, Tenn., 3:30 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky (21-10) vs. TBA, Southeastern Second Round Game 4 at Nashville, Tenn., 9:30 p.m.

No. 17 BYU (23-8) vs. TBA, Big 12 Quarterfinal 1 at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

No. 18 Wisconsin (23-8) vs. TBA, Big Ten Second Round Game 2 at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

No. 20 Purdue (21-10) vs. TBA, Big Ten Second Round Game 4 at Indianapolis, 9 p.m.

No. 21 Missouri (21-10) vs. TBA, Southeastern Second Round Game 3 at Nashville, Tenn., 7 p.m.

No. 23 Oregon (23-8) vs. Indiana (19-12), Big Ten Second Round Game 1 at Indianapolis, Noon

No. 24 Illinois (20-11) vs. TBA, Big Ten Second Round Game 3 at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

No. 25 Marquette (22-9) vs. Xavier (21-10), Big East Quarterfinal 2 at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 3 Auburn (27-4) vs. TBA, Southeastern Quarterfinal 1 at Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.

No. 4 Florida (27-4) vs. TBA, Southeastern Quarterfinal 3 at Nashville, Tenn., 7 p.m.

No. 5 Alabama (24-7) vs. TBA, Southeastern Quarterfinal 4 at Nashville, Tenn., 9:30 p.m.

No. 7 Michigan St. (26-5) vs. TBA, Big Ten Quarterfinal 1 at Indianapolis, Noon

No. 8 Tennessee (25-6) vs. TBA, Southeastern Quarterfinal 2 at Nashville, Tenn., 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Maryland (24-7) vs. TBA, Big Ten Quarterfinal 3 at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Memphis (26-5) vs. TBA, American Athletic Quarterfinal 1 at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.

No. 22 Michigan (22-9) vs. TBA, Big Ten Quarterfinal 4 at Indianapolis, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.