NCAA Conference Tournament Glances

Times EST (through March 8) Times EDT (March 9) Atlantic Sun Conference At Higher-Seeded Schools First Round Sunday, March 2…

Times EST (through March 8)

Times EDT (March 9)

Atlantic Sun Conference

At Higher-Seeded Schools

First Round

Sunday, March 2

Austin Peay 90, North Florida 69

Cent. Arkansas 77, Stetson 72

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 6

TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Sunday, March 9

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

At Enterprise Center

St. Louis, Mo.

First Round

Sunday, March 9

TBD vs. TBD, 2:15 p.m.

Patriot League Conference

At null

null, null

First Round

Wednesday, March 12

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference

At Pensacola Bay Center

Pensacola, Fla.

First Round

Saturday, March 8

Arkansas St. vs. TBD, 6 p.m.

Troy vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m.

