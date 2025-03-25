NBA tells teams it projects 10% increase in salary cap next season, putting it near $155 million

The NBA told its teams Tuesday that it continues to expect a 10% increase in the salary cap next season,…

The NBA told its teams Tuesday that it continues to expect a 10% increase in the salary cap next season, meaning it would rise to a record $154.647 million for the 2025-26 campaign.

That’s an increase of just over $14 million from this season and is the maximum percentage jump allowed by the current collective bargaining agreement. The figures sent to teams Tuesday, in a memo obtained by The Associated Press and other outlets, are in line with what the projections have been since at least last summer.

The cap increase means all the other key financial figures for team spending next season will increase accordingly. The minimum team salary projects to rise to $139.182 million, the tax level would go to $187.895 million, the first apron would be $195.945 million and the second apron would be $207.824 million.

The numbers will become finalized around June 30, when the new league year begins.

Also Tuesday, the league said that based on team salaries at this point — they could change by the end of the regular season — it expects there to be around $460 million in luxury tax payments, half of which go toward revenue sharing and the other half split in equal shares of about $11.5 million to each of the 20 teams that are not in the tax.

