NBA fines Kings’ DeMar DeRozan $25,000 for publicly criticizing officials

NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan was fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials after the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Denver Nuggets.

“The refs were terrible,” DeRozan said after the 116-110 loss on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Bee. “Terrible as (expletive). Simple as that.”

The Nuggets had 30 free throws to 14 for the Kings, including 13-4 in the fourth quarter in which Denver outscored Sacramento 32-17.

