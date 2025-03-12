NBA fines Jazz $100,000 for holding Lauri Markkanen out of recent games

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Utah Jazz $100,000 on Wednesday for violating the league’s player participation policy…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Utah Jazz $100,000 on Wednesday for violating the league’s player participation policy after failing to make leading scorer Lauri Markkanen available for recent games.

The league said it was penalizing the team for failing to make Markkanen available at Washington on March 5 as well as other games the past few weeks.

The 7-footer from Finland had not played since a win over Houston on Feb. 22. Markkanen, averaging 19.3 points, was available for Wednesday’s game at Memphis after previously being listed as questionable due to a lower back injury.

Utah was last in the Western Conference at 15-50. The Washington Wizards were the only team with a worse record at 13-51.

