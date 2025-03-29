NASCAR-Xfinity US Marine Corps 250 Results

Saturday At Martinsville Speedway Ridgeway, Va. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 256…

Saturday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 256 laps, 44 points.

2. (18) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 256, 35.

3. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 256, 44.

4. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 256, 33.

5. (16) Sam Mayer, Ford, 256, 32.

6. (12) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 256, 32.

7. (9) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 256, 37.

8. (13) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 256, 29.

9. (30) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 256, 28.

10. (10) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 256, 31.

11. (38) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 256, 26.

12. (27) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 256, 25.

13. (15) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 256, 35.

14. (23) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 256, 23.

15. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 256, 22.

16. (33) Patrick Staropoli, Toyota, 256, 21.

17. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 256, 24.

18. (24) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 256, 19.

19. (22) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 256, 19.

20. (2) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 256, 35.

21. (8) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 256, 16.

22. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 256, 23.

23. (32) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, 256, 14.

24. (5) Harrison Burton, Ford, 256, 13.

25. (31) Mason Maggio, Ford, 256, 12.

26. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 256, 11.

27. (14) William Sawalich, Toyota, 256, 18.

28. (1) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 256, 29.

29. (11) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 256, 15.

30. (37) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, 254, 7.

31. (25) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, 252, 6.

32. (20) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, accident, 232, 11.

33. (21) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 232, 4.

34. (19) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, accident, 231, 5.

35. (35) Kyle Sieg, Ford, accident, 231, 2.

36. (36) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, 229, 1.

37. (4) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, accident, 216, 1.

38. (17) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, engine, 110, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 54.615 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 27 minutes, 56 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.190 seconds.

Caution Flags: 14 for 104 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Zilisch 0-61; B.Jones 62-83; C.Zilisch 84-88; J.Allgaier 89-93; C.Zilisch 94-127; A.Almirola 128-134; T.Gray 135-148; S.Creed 149-150; T.Gray 151-156; C.Eckes 157-178; W.Sawalich 179-182; T.Gray 183-248; S.Smith 249-254; T.Gray 255; A.Hill 256

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Zilisch, 3 times for 100 laps; T.Gray, 4 times for 87 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 22 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 22 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 7 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 6 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 5 laps; W.Sawalich, 1 time for 4 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 2 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 2; A.Hill, 2; J.Love, 1; C.Zilisch, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 293; 2. S.Mayer, 252; 3. A.Hill, 246; 4. S.Creed, 222; 5. J.Love, 219; 6. S.Smith, 215; 7. C.Zilisch, 193; 8. A.Almirola, 186; 9. R.Sieg, 185; 10. C.Kvapil, 176; 11. J.Burton, 169; 12. D.Dye, 168; 13. T.Gray, 166; 14. B.Jones, 164; 15. H.Burton, 158; 16. N.Sanchez, 148.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.