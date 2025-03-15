NASCAR-Xfinity The LiUNA! Results

Saturday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Justin Allgaier,…

Saturday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 59 points.

2. (11) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 200, 54.

3. (7) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

4. (14) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 37.

5. (5) Sam Mayer, Ford, 200, 40.

6. (15) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 34.

7. (20) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 200, 31.

8. (18) Harrison Burton, Ford, 200, 29.

9. (3) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 200, 43.

10. (23) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 199, 29.

11. (21) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 199, 26.

12. (16) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 199, 25.

13. (17) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 199, 24.

14. (1) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 199, 35.

15. (28) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 199, 22.

16. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 199, 21.

17. (2) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 199, 33.

18. (22) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 199, 19.

19. (4) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 198, 28.

20. (9) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 198, 17.

21. (12) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 198, 16.

22. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 198, 15.

23. (10) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 198, 14.

24. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197, 13.

25. (26) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 196, 12.

26. (27) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 195, 11.

27. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 194, 10.

28. (25) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 194, 9.

29. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 194, 8.

30. (29) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 194, 7.

31. (34) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 193, 6.

32. (32) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 192, 5.

33. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 191, 4.

34. (35) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 181, 3.

35. (38) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, 179, 2.

36. (36) Austin Green, Chevrolet, alternator, 139, 1.

37. (31) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, suspension, 113, 1.

38. (8) William Sawalich, Toyota, accident, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 140.068 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 8 minutes, 30 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.067 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 18 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Smith 0-13; J.Allgaier 14-48; A.Almirola 49-99; C.Zilisch 100-126; J.Allgaier 127-144; C.Zilisch 145; K.Sieg 146-151; J.Allgaier 152-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 102 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 51 laps; C.Zilisch, 2 times for 28 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 13 laps; K.Sieg, 1 time for 6 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 1; J.Love, 1; A.Hill, 1; A.Almirola, 1; C.Zilisch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 200; 2. J.Love, 181; 3. S.Mayer, 170; 4. A.Hill, 160; 5. S.Smith, 156; 6. A.Almirola, 151; 7. S.Creed, 144; 8. T.Gray, 137; 9. C.Zilisch, 133; 10. R.Sieg, 133; 11. C.Eckes, 127; 12. J.Burton, 121; 13. H.Burton, 119; 14. C.Kvapil, 114; 15. B.Jones, 110; 16. N.Sanchez, 103.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.