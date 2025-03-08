NASCAR-Xfinity GOVX 200 Results

Saturday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 208…

Saturday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 208 laps, 58 points.

2. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 208, 0.

3. (16) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 208, 44.

4. (30) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 208, 34.

5. (14) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 208, 51.

6. (9) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 208, 34.

7. (13) Sam Mayer, Ford, 208, 36.

8. (20) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 208, 29.

9. (5) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 208, 34.

10. (7) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 208, 31.

11. (26) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 208, 26.

12. (15) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 208, 25.

13. (6) William Sawalich, Toyota, 208, 24.

14. (3) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 208, 34.

15. (11) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 208, 22.

16. (4) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 208, 28.

17. (23) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 208, 20.

18. (32) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 208, 19.

19. (17) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 208, 18.

20. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford, 208, 17.

21. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 208, 16.

22. (34) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 207, 15.

23. (22) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 206, 14.

24. (18) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 206, 13.

25. (33) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 206, 12.

26. (24) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 206, 13.

27. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 205, 10.

28. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 205, 9.

29. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 204, 8.

30. (29) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 204, 7.

31. (38) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, 201, 6.

32. (25) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 193, 5.

33. (28) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 186, 4.

34. (27) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, 185, 3.

35. (35) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, accident, 144, 2.

36. (2) Sheldon Creed, Ford, accident, 64, 7.

37. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 61, 1.

38. (12) Dean Thompson, Toyota, accident, 61, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.994 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 15 minutes, 40 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .045 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 46 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Bowman 0-48; C.Zilisch 49; A.Almirola 50-71; A.Bowman 72; J.Allgaier 73-81; A.Almirola 82; J.Allgaier 83-93; C.Kvapil 94; J.Allgaier 95-143; A.Almirola 144; J.Allgaier 145-149; C.Zilisch 150; J.Allgaier 151-206; A.Bowman 207; A.Almirola 208

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 5 times for 130 laps; A.Bowman, 3 times for 50 laps; A.Almirola, 4 times for 25 laps; C.Zilisch, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Kvapil, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Love, 1; A.Hill, 1; A.Almirola, 1; C.Zilisch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Love, 143; 2. J.Allgaier, 141; 3. S.Mayer, 130; 4. A.Hill, 123; 5. S.Smith, 121; 6. S.Creed, 115; 7. T.Gray, 109; 8. J.Burton, 107; 9. C.Eckes, 103; 10. R.Sieg, 102; 11. A.Almirola, 97; 12. W.Sawalich, 92; 13. H.Burton, 90; 14. C.Zilisch, 89; 15. J.Williams, 89; 16. N.Sanchez, 86.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

