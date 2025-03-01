NASCAR-Xfinity Focused Health 250 Results

Saturday At Circuits of the Americas Austin, Texas. Lap length: 3.41 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Connor Zilisch,…

Saturday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 65 laps, 40 points.

2. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 65, 0.

3. (8) Sam Mayer, Ford, 65, 41.

4. (12) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 65, 38.

5. (10) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 65, 36.

6. (11) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 65, 31.

7. (7) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 65, 30.

8. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 65, 0.

9. (23) William Sawalich, Toyota, 65, 28.

10. (18) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 65, 27.

11. (16) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 65, 37.

12. (14) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 65, 25.

13. (9) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 65, 0.

14. (27) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 65, 28.

15. (21) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 65, 25.

16. (34) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 65, 21.

17. (15) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 65, 29.

18. (30) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 65, 19.

19. (38) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 65, 24.

20. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 65, 22.

21. (17) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 65, 18.

22. (26) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 65, 15.

23. (5) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 65, 15.

24. (19) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 65, 13.

25. (29) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 65, 19.

26. (20) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 65, 11.

27. (36) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 65, 11.

28. (35) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 65, 9.

29. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 65, 14.

30. (13) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 65, 7.

31. (6) Corey Heim, Toyota, 65, 0.

32. (22) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 65, 5.

33. (33) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 64, 4.

34. (28) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, transmission, 58, 5.

35. (31) Harrison Burton, Ford, axle, 55, 12.

36. (25) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, garage, 26, 1.

37. (37) Baltazar Leguizamón, Chevrolet, suspension, 17, 1.

38. (24) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, accident, 3, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 70.096 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 13 minutes, 32 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.639 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 14 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Zilisch 0-5; R.Chastain 6; C.Zilisch 7-17; W.Byron 18-20; R.Chastain 21; T.Gray 22-23; J.Love 24; T.Gray 25; J.Love 26-30; R.Herbst 31-37; H.Burton 38-42; C.Kvapil 43-45; A.Hill 46-51; C.Kvapil 52-55; C.Zilisch 56-65

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Zilisch, 3 times for 26 laps; R.Herbst, 1 time for 7 laps; C.Kvapil, 2 times for 7 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 6 laps; J.Love, 2 times for 6 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 5 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Gray, 2 times for 3 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 2 laps.

Wins: A.Hill, 1; J.Love, 1; C.Zilisch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 122; 2. J.Love, 109; 3. S.Creed, 108; 4. S.Mayer, 94; 5. J.Allgaier, 90; 6. S.Smith, 87; 7. J.Burton, 85; 8. T.Gray, 75; 9. C.Eckes, 74; 10. H.Burton, 73; 11. C.Kvapil, 68; 12. W.Sawalich, 68; 13. R.Sieg, 68; 14. J.Clements, 64; 15. J.Williams, 64; 16. C.Zilisch, 61.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

