NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 Results

Sunday

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267 laps, 56 points.

2. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 49.

3. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 40.

4. (4) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 267, 41.

5. (23) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 42.

6. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 31.

7. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 267, 34.

8. (20) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 267, 30.

9. (31) Ryan Preece, Ford, 267, 28.

10. (21) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 267, 27.

11. (17) Zane Smith, Ford, 267, 26.

12. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 37.

13. (30) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 24.

14. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 24.

15. (28) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 22.

16. (3) Noah Gragson, Ford, 267, 23.

17. (2) Josh Berry, Ford, 267, 23.

18. (18) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

19. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 28.

20. (26) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 267, 17.

21. (22) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 16.

22. (33) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 15.

23. (7) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 267, 14.

24. (27) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 13.

25. (13) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 267, 12.

26. (32) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 266, 11.

27. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 10.

28. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, 266, 9.

29. (16) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 266, 8.

30. (29) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 266, 7.

31. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 266, 6.

32. (35) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 266, 5.

33. (19) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 265, 4.

34. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 265, 3.

35. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 263, 2.

36. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, engine, 207, 19.

37. (15) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, engine, 184, 3.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.868 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 2 minutes, 13 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.205 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 27 laps.

Lead Changes: 27 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Bowman 0-8; R.Blaney 9-32; J.Berry 33; Z.Smith 34-36; K.Larson 37-40; R.Blaney 41-71; A.Bowman 72; R.Blaney 73-83; A.Bowman 84; C.Hocevar 85-88; A.Bowman 89-94; R.Blaney 95-117; D.Hamlin 118-124; K.Larson 125; J.Berry 126; R.Blaney 127-161; D.Hamlin 162-168; W.Byron 169; K.Larson 170-172; D.Hamlin 173; K.Larson 174-176; B.Wallace 177-212; A.Bowman 213; B.Wallace 214-215; K.Larson 216; B.Wallace 217-234; A.Bowman 235-260; K.Larson 261-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 5 times for 124 laps; B.Wallace, 3 times for 56 laps; A.Bowman, 6 times for 43 laps; K.Larson, 6 times for 19 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 15 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 4 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 2 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Bell, 3; W.Byron, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 207; 2. C.Bell, 178; 3. T.Reddick, 159; 4. C.Elliott, 159; 5. A.Bowman, 156; 6. K.Larson, 152; 7. R.Blaney, 143; 8. J.Logano, 136; 9. C.Buescher, 133; 10. R.Chastain, 128; 11. B.Wallace, 125; 12. D.Hamlin, 122; 13. J.Berry, 119; 14. M.McDowell, 117; 15. J.Nemechek, 116; 16. R.Stenhouse, 116.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

