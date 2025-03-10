NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 Results

Sunday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 312…

Sunday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 312 laps, 57 points.

2. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312, 43.

3. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312, 37.

4. (4) Josh Berry, Ford, 312, 39.

5. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, 312, 32.

6. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312, 49.

7. (32) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 312, 30.

8. (15) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 312, 29.

9. (26) Zane Smith, Ford, 312, 28.

10. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312, 29.

11. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312, 26.

12. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 312, 25.

13. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 312, 33.

14. (36) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 312, 23.

15. (28) Ryan Preece, Ford, 312, 30.

16. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 312, 21.

17. (27) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 312, 20.

18. (5) Erik Jones, Toyota, 312, 19.

19. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 312, 22.

20. (9) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 312, 32.

21. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 311, 16.

22. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 311, 15.

23. (31) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 308, 17.

24. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, 306, 13.

25. (34) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 304, 12.

26. (33) Noah Gragson, Ford, 303, 11.

27. (7) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 290, 11.

28. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, engine, 289, 22.

29. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 265, 8.

30. (37) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, accident, 210, 7.

31. (29) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, accident, 100, 6.

32. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 99, 5.

33. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 99, 4.

34. (8) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 98, 3.

35. (30) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, accident, 98, 2.

36. (3) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, accident, 98, 5.

37. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 98, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.139 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 23 minutes, 10 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .049 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 73 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0; J.Logano 1; W.Byron 2-9; J.Logano 10-13; W.Byron 14-87; A.Cindric 88-93; W.Byron 94; C.Bell 95-128; J.Logano 129-177; C.Bell 178-189; J.Logano 190-216; C.Bell 217-235; R.Preece 236-269; C.Bell 270-294; D.Hamlin 295; C.Bell 296-309; D.Hamlin 310-311; C.Bell 312

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 6 times for 105 laps; W.Byron, 4 times for 83 laps; J.Logano, 4 times for 81 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 34 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 6 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 3 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 3; W.Byron, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 165; 2. C.Bell, 152; 3. T.Reddick, 143; 4. R.Blaney, 136; 5. C.Elliott, 124; 6. A.Bowman, 117; 7. D.Hamlin, 110; 8. K.Busch, 110; 9. J.Logano, 110; 10. C.Buescher, 109; 11. K.Larson, 108; 12. B.Wallace, 102; 13. J.Nemechek, 99; 14. R.Stenhouse, 96; 15. M.McDowell, 96; 16. R.Chastain, 88.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

