NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 Results

Sunday At Phoenix Raceway Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) Avondale, Ariz. 1. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 312.…

Sunday

At Phoenix Raceway

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

Avondale, Ariz.

1. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 312.

2. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312.

3. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312.

4. (4) Josh Berry, Ford, 312.

5. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, 312.

6. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312.

7. (32) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 312.

8. (15) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 312.

9. (26) Zane Smith, Ford, 312.

10. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312.

11. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312.

12. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 312.

13. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 312.

14. (36) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota, 312.

15. (28) Ryan Preece, Ford, 312.

16. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 312.

17. (27) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 312.

18. (5) Erik Jones, Toyota, 312.

19. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 312.

20. (9) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 312.

21. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 311.

22. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 311.

23. (31) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 308.

24. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, 306.

25. (34) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, Accident, 304.

26. (33) Noah Gragson, Ford, 303.

27. (7) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 290.

28. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Engine, 289.

29. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, Accident, 265.

30. (37) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, Accident, 210.

31. (29) Shane Van Gisbergen #, Chevrolet, Accident, 100.

32. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, Accident, 99.

33. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 99.

34. (8) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, Accident, 98.

35. (30) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, Accident, 98.

36. (3) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, Accident, 98.

37. (18) Riley Herbst #, Toyota, Accident, 98.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.141 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 23 Mins, 10 Secs. Margin of Victory: .049 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 73 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W. Byron 0;J. Logano 1;W. Byron 2-9;J. Logano 10-13;W. Byron 14-87;A. Cindric 88-93;W. Byron 94;C. Bell 95-128;J. Logano 129-177;C. Bell 178-189;J. Logano 190-216;C. Bell 217-235;R. Preece 236-269;C. Bell 270-294;D. Hamlin 295;C. Bell 296-309;D. Hamlin 310-311;C. Bell 312.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell 6 times for 105 laps; William Byron 3 times for 83 laps; Joey Logano 4 times for 81 laps; Ryan Preece 1 time for 34 laps; Austin Cindric 1 time for 6 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 3 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 24,45,60,20,12,21,77,11,9,5

Stage #2 Top Ten: 20,22,24,12,45,11,2,99,5,21

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.