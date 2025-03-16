NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Results

Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (7) Josh Berry,…

Sunday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Josh Berry, Ford, 267 laps, 46 points.

2. (23) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 39.

3. (12) Ryan Preece, Ford, 267, 34.

4. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 42.

5. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 40.

6. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 41.

7. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 39.

8. (18) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 267, 34.

9. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 44.

10. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 35.

11. (27) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 26.

12. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 26.

13. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 24.

14. (33) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 267, 23.

15. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 26.

16. (1) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 267, 21.

17. (24) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 267, 20.

18. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 20.

19. (34) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 267, 18.

20. (30) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 267, 17.

21. (17) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 16.

22. (29) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 267, 15.

23. (9) Zane Smith, Ford, 267, 14.

24. (14) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 267, 16.

25. (15) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 12.

26. (26) Cole Custer, Ford, 267, 11.

27. (5) Erik Jones, Toyota, 266, 10.

28. (20) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 266, 23.

29. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 265, 8.

30. (25) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 265, 15.

31. (21) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 241, 6.

32. (22) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 240, 5.

33. (4) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 232, 4.

34. (28) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, accident, 195, 3.

35. (36) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 194, 7.

36. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 186, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.369 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 13 minutes, 13 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.358 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 53 laps.

Lead Changes: 32 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.McDowell 0-1; J.Logano 2-31; A.Cindric 32; K.Busch 33-35; T.Reddick 36; A.Cindric 37-40; A.Bowman 41-42; A.Cindric 43-84; B.Wallace 85-99; K.Larson 100-108; B.Wallace 109-112; W.Byron 113-119; K.Larson 120-148; T.Reddick 149; R.Chastain 150-151; E.Jones 152; R.Chastain 153-159; W.Byron 160-162; K.Larson 163-168; B.Wallace 169; M.McDowell 170-173; K.Larson 174-188; D.Suárez 189; R.Chastain 190-194; K.Larson 195-196; T.Reddick 197-199; D.Suárez 200; T.Reddick 201-229; D.Suárez 230-233; J.Berry 234-235; J.Logano 236-245; D.Suárez 246-251; J.Berry 252-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 5 times for 61 laps; A.Cindric, 3 times for 47 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 40 laps; T.Reddick, 4 times for 34 laps; B.Wallace, 3 times for 20 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 18 laps; R.Chastain, 3 times for 14 laps; D.Suárez, 4 times for 12 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 10 laps; M.McDowell, 2 times for 5 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 2 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Bell, 3; W.Byron, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 207; 2. C.Bell, 178; 3. T.Reddick, 159; 4. C.Elliott, 159; 5. A.Bowman, 156; 6. K.Larson, 152; 7. R.Blaney, 143; 8. J.Logano, 136; 9. C.Buescher, 133; 10. R.Chastain, 128; 11. B.Wallace, 125; 12. D.Hamlin, 122; 13. J.Berry, 119; 14. M.McDowell, 117; 15. J.Nemechek, 116; 16. R.Stenhouse, 116.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

