NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Results

Sunday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (19) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 95 laps, 42 points.

2. (15) William Byron, Chevrolet, 95, 41.

3. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 95, 39.

4. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 95, 39.

5. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 95, 46.

6. (6) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 95, 45.

7. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 95, 30.

8. (17) Noah Gragson, Ford, 95, 29.

9. (21) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 95, 28.

10. (10) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 95, 27.

11. (16) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 95, 34.

12. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 95, 25.

13. (4) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 95, 24.

14. (18) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 95, 23.

15. (26) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 95, 22.

16. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 95, 21.

17. (31) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 95, 20.

18. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 95, 19.

19. (25) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 95, 27.

20. (2) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 95, 30.

21. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 95, 16.

22. (33) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 95, 15.

23. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 95, 14.

24. (23) Joey Logano, Ford, 95, 22.

25. (36) Austin Cindric, Ford, 95, 12.

26. (35) Josh Berry, Ford, 95, 11.

27. (32) Erik Jones, Toyota, 95, 10.

28. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 95, 9.

29. (20) Zane Smith, Ford, 95, 8.

30. (12) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 95, 13.

31. (37) Cody Ware, Ford, 95, 6.

32. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 95, 10.

33. (28) Ryan Preece, Ford, 95, 14.

34. (13) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 95, 3.

35. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 80, 2.

36. (5) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 50, 5.

37. (14) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, accident, 49, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 73.03 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 7 minutes, 20 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.433 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Reddick 0-8; S.Van Gisbergen 9-17; T.Reddick 18; B.Wallace 19-22; S.Van Gisbergen 23-24; K.Busch 25; S.Van Gisbergen 26; K.Busch 27-34; S.Van Gisbergen 35-42; A.Allmendinger 43; R.Preece 44-46; M.McDowell 47-49; K.Busch 50-53; A.Allmendinger 54; K.Busch 55-68; C.Bell 69-70; S.Van Gisbergen 71-73; K.Busch 74-81; W.Byron 82; K.Busch 83-89; C.Bell 90-95

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 6 times for 42 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 5 times for 23 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 9 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 8 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 4 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 2 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Bell, 2; W.Byron, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 116; 2. R.Blaney, 114; 3. T.Reddick, 111; 4. C.Bell, 95; 5. C.Elliott, 95; 6. B.Wallace, 94; 7. A.Bowman, 87; 8. M.McDowell, 85; 9. K.Busch, 81; 10. R.Stenhouse, 80; 11. A.Cindric, 80; 12. C.Buescher, 77; 13. J.Logano, 77; 14. J.Nemechek, 76; 15. C.Hocevar, 72; 16. K.Larson, 71.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

